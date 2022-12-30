LeBron James’ Car Collection: What cars does the billionaire birthday boy drive?

Check Out LeBron James’ Car Collection: Here’s a list of cars owned by Los Angeles Lakers’ 38-year-old birthday boy.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, 18-time NBA All Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist and a four-time NBA champion recently achieved a milestone no other active basketball player has, as he officially became a billionaire, as reported by Forbes. Wonder where he spends his earnings? Well, the American fat cat, who’s celebrating his 38th birthday, is a petrolhead and has a supreme collection of luxury cars.

Here, we list out the hot wheels owned by the “kid from Akron”.



Rolls Royce-Cullinan

LeBron James owns the ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, which is powered by a 6.7-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine that churns out 563 bhp of power and 850 Nm of peak torque. The top-speed of this SUV is governed at 250 kmph and it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds.



The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is priced at Rs 6.95 crore (avg. ex-showroom).



Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

One of the most expensive cars in James’ collection is his custom-painted Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. The paint job on this supercar from the king’s collection matches his X1 “King’s Pride” floral shoes.



Powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine, that belts out 729.51 bhp and 690 Nm of peak torque. As per reports, the 38-year-old spent $670,000 (approximately Rs 5.54 crore) to get this beauty.



This convertible can clock 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds and has a top-speed of 350 kmph.



Ferrari 458 Spider

James had often been spotted darting around in a Ferrari 458 Spider during his Miami Heat days. This car is powered by a 4.5-litre engine, which produces 561.9 bhp and 540 Nm of peak torque.



It can sprint from 0-100 in just 3.3 seconds and has its top speed governed at 325 kmph. This convertible was priced at Rs 4.09 crore (ex-showroom).

Porsche 918 Spyder

LeBron also owns a rare and super cool hybrid supercar, the Porsche 918 Spyder. This car has a 4.6-litre V8 engine that makes 607 bhp and 528 Nm of peak torque. Further, it is supported by two electric motors – one at the front axle and the other at the rear – contributing 279 bhp.

The car is priced at Rs 7.17 crore and can reach a top speed of up to 344 kmph, while clocking 0-100 kmph in just 2.6 seconds.

Mercedes Maybach 57S

James owns a host of Mercedes, including the iconic Maybach 57S, an excellent mix of speed and luxury. His 57S model boasts of a number plate that reads “KNG OF OH”, which is a tribute to the time he had spent with Ohio-based Cleveland Cavaliers.

This coupe is equipped with a V12 which makes 603 bhp and a massive 1,000 Nm of peak torque. This sedan can clock 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds and has a top-speed of 275 kmph.

Other cars from the collection

Apart from these, the American also owns Ferrari’s F430 Spyder, F99 Fiorano GTO, Bentley Continental GT, Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, Mercedes Maybach S600, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which was gifted to him by his former teammate, Shaquille O’Neal.