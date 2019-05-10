Leaked Toyota Glanza images reveal all details about Maruti Suzuki Baleno’s mild makeover

All the anticipation regarding Toyota's rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno were put to rest once the leaked images of the Glanza started surfacing on the internet. Contrary to our expectations, with this rebadging, Toyota has kept changes to the bare minimum. Curtsey Team-BHP, we now have clear images of the Glanza hatchback which seems to have been taken at a dealership. With the help of these images, we can see that there is no major difference between the Glanza and the Baleno in terms of their exterior designs.

Up-front, the Glanza comes with a bold chrome grille. The aesthetics of this is in sync with Toyota's latest design philosophy. All the rest of the components like the headlamps, bumper and fog-lamp housing remain the same. Similarly, the side profile of this Toyota retains the character lines of the Baleno. Even the alloy wheels bear the same design as that of the ones seen on the Suzuki. However, the Suzuki logo will be replaced with the Toyota one. At the back, you once again see badge replacement along with the boot-lid bearing the name 'Glanza' along with the 'V' variant badging.

On the inside, the Glanza will get the same dashboard layout as that of the Baleno. Everything, from the steering wheel to the switchgear remains identical between the two cars. Even the touchscreen infotainment system i.e. the Smartplay 2.0 unit has made its way to the Glanza. The two cars share the colour scheme for the upholstery as well.

Though not confirmed, we believe that the Toyota Glanza is going to get Baleno's 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder VVT petrol engine and not the new 1.2-litre Dualjet unit which comes with a mild-hybrid system. The VVT unit is capable of churning out 82 BHP of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, Toyota could also provide the CVT unit as well.

