Leaked images of 4th-gen Mini 3-door hatchback surface online: Reveals updated design

The next-gen Mini 3-door hatchback was recently snapped at a private test centre in China. The leaked images give a glimpse of the updated exterior and interior design of the upcoming model.

By:December 13, 2021 5:06 PM

 

The Internet  is full of surprises. We recently came across the image of the 4th-gen Mini 3-door hatchback on the internet, and they do reveal a lot about the upcoming model’s design. Talking of the images, they seem to be snapped around a private testing facility somewhere in China. While other cars are wrapped in heavy camo, this particular example doesn’t wear any. Therefore, it gives a clean glimpse of what the future Mini 3-door hatchback will look like.

Exterior design

For the design, the rear facet has not ditched the circular/oval theme for the tail lamps. A pair of sharply-designed units take place on the boot lid, instead. Nevertheless, the rear facet looks well-stanced. The front facet also takes a rather new approach this time. It uses a minimalistic appeal. A wide body-painted bar sits in between the grille, adding a cutesy appeal to the front face. But if it is any smaller in size than the outgoing model? It remains an unanswered question for now

Updated interior

The leaked images further reveal the interior of the upcoming model, and the most noticeable of all is the new touchscreen infotainment unit. The steering wheel is also an updated two-spoke unit, and all these changes help the interior don a minimalistic approach. Further reinforcing the minimalistic theme is the new-age gauge cluster, which comes in the form of a head-up display. Minus the infotainment unit and the head-up display, the dashboard is almost flat.

Manufacturing plan & launch timeline

The combustion engine version of the Mini 3-door hatchback will be manufactured in the company’s facility in Oxford. However, its electrified iteration – Cooper SE,  will be produced by BMW’s Chinese JV partner – Great Wall Motors. Mini will sell the updated model as a 2023 model in foreign markets, where it is intended to launch by next year itself. The all-electric Cooper SE is rumored to go on sale in the Indian market by next year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift production begins in India: Launch soon

2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift production begins in India: Launch soon

Here's how new Mahindra Scorpio will differentiate itself from Mahindra XUV700: Key differences explained

Here's how new Mahindra Scorpio will differentiate itself from Mahindra XUV700: Key differences explained

BMW iX electric SUV launched at Rs 1.15 crore: Specs, range, charging time, etc

BMW iX electric SUV launched at Rs 1.15 crore: Specs, range, charging time, etc

Made-in-India TVS Apache RR 310, NTorq 125 launched in the Philippines

Made-in-India TVS Apache RR 310, NTorq 125 launched in the Philippines

Kia Carens’ 5 exciting takeaways from design sketches

Kia Carens’ 5 exciting takeaways from design sketches

New Triumph Tiger 1200 to be launched in India

New Triumph Tiger 1200 to be launched in India

2022 Audi Q7 Facelift production begins in India: Launch next month

2022 Audi Q7 Facelift production begins in India: Launch next month

Royal Enfield Classic 350 December 2021 waiting period: City-wise details

Royal Enfield Classic 350 December 2021 waiting period: City-wise details

China-spec BMW i3 leaked: Electrified BMW 3 Series is here!

China-spec BMW i3 leaked: Electrified BMW 3 Series is here!

MG to export Hector from its Gujarat plant: Expansion plans revealed

MG to export Hector from its Gujarat plant: Expansion plans revealed

BMW iX scores 5-Star safety rating in Euro NCAP: India launch next week

BMW iX scores 5-Star safety rating in Euro NCAP: India launch next week

MG India's new Rs 10-15 lakh electric car to rival Tata Nexon, Tigor EV: Late 2022 launch

MG India's new Rs 10-15 lakh electric car to rival Tata Nexon, Tigor EV: Late 2022 launch

Hero MotoSports to compete in Dakar 2022 with Two-Rider Squad: Details

Hero MotoSports to compete in Dakar 2022 with Two-Rider Squad: Details

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 58,000: Check new price list here

Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 58,000: Check new price list here

Pre-owned car market: Major factors driving the sector’s growth in India

Pre-owned car market: Major factors driving the sector’s growth in India

In images: Revisiting Royal Enfield Bullet 500 as a pared-down custom Bobber

In images: Revisiting Royal Enfield Bullet 500 as a pared-down custom Bobber

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Top five things you need to know

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Top five things you need to know

Ather Energy opens 25th India experience centre in Surat, 2nd in Gujarat

Ather Energy opens 25th India experience centre in Surat, 2nd in Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieves 1 million sales milestone in six years

Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieves 1 million sales milestone in six years