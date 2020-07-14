Launch Alert: 2020 Hyundai Tucson priced at Rs 22.3 lakh gets Panoramic sunroof, BlueLink and more

The brand new Hyundai Tucson has finally arrived in India and it brings a long list of new toys including a massive panoramic sunroof, connected features and more equipped in a sharp-edged styled compact SUV — a formula that is highly popular in India. But there is more that it offers to battle against the Jeep Compass, the Tata Harrier and its other rivals.

Hyundai India has launched the 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift in India. The Tucson comes with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options along with updated drivetrains. Hyundai has also reworked the styling, redesigned the interior and packed it with loads of features. The new Tucson has a starting price of Rs 22.3 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The Hyundai Tucson is a compact-SUV which has accumulated over 6.5 million in sales internationally since it was introduced. The Tucson is Hyundai India’s flagship model which rivals the Tata Harrier, Honda CR-V, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen T-Roc and the Skoda Karoq in India.

The Hyundai Tucson offers updated and sharper styling. The massive cascading front grille has been mildly reworked with a sharper design. The front bumper has also been redesigned – evident from the new fog-lamp design. The headlamps have also been changed with a new sharp look with brand new projector LED set up with five-illuminating elements. The LED DRLs have also been reworked. Along the side, is a brand new set of alloy wheels while at the back, the tail lamps have been redesigned as well with an LED set up. The rear bumper has been revised and now feature twin-exhaust tips.

The interior has been redone entirely and equipped with fancy things Indian customers long for. The two biggest changes include the large panoramic sunroof and the brand new all-black dashboard and centre console. Being an older generation model, the Hyundai Tucson does not offer the larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system but offers a similarly capable 8-inch unit. This system also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The Tucson is now also a connected vehicle as it comes with Hyundai BlueLink. The new Tucson will also come packed with a list of safety features which include 6 airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, hill descent control, brake assist and more.

The engine options in the Tucson include a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine which develops 183hp and is offered with a new 8-speed automatic transmission. There is also a 2.0-litre petrol engine which is rated at 150hp and it will be offered with a 6-speed automatic. There are no manual transmission options on offer, but and there is an all-wheel-drive variant for the top-spec diesel model of the Tucson.

The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2020 Hyundai Tucson are listed below:

PETROL

GL (O): Rs 22.3 lakh

GLS Rs 23.5 lakh

DIESEL

GL (O): Rs 24.3 lakh

GLS; Rs 25.5 lakh

GLS AWD: Rs 27 lakh

