Last few days to win gift vouchers on purchase of Ford EcoSport, Aspire: Here’s how!

Ford India is running an offer campaign for its customers. If you are going to book a Ford car, irrespective of it being an Endeavour, EcoSport, Aspire, Figo or Freestyle, there are offers. On the purchase of a Ford vehicle in November 2020, customers stand to get a festive gift voucher which can be redeemed at famous outlets. Details of the same will be provided by the Ford dealer. Along with this, customers also stand to be enrolled in a lucky draw. As part of the EMI offer, customers stand to get a low EMI of Rs 1,777, subject to conditions. The EMI plan though is not applicable on the Ford Endeavour. The only condition is that all bookings and deliveries should be done in the month of November. Except for the state of Tamil Nadu, all others can participate in this campaign.

Many other manufacturers in India offered schemes on purchase of their four-wheelers during the Diwali season. These schemes were related to lower EMIs or assured gifts on the purchase of a car. While there was only the updated Endeavour as well as the Sport launch this year from Ford India, other models from the portfolio are said to be doing reasonably well. Dealers reported a surge in bookings for the delectable Sport model that boasts black accents. This was more noticeable in the interior parts of the country wherein folks like to flaunt their new vehicles, especially SUVs.

Ford India is said to be looking at introducing a limited edition of the Figo in some time. This will have the usual new colours, graphics and perhaps more features. Express Drives happened to drive the Freestyle Flair edition. You can read about our review experience right here. In other news, Ford India has partnered with Mahindra. The first product between the two partners is expected in a couple of years. It will most likely be an SUV.

