Last few days to win gift vouchers on purchase of Ford EcoSport, Aspire: Here’s how!

Along with this, customers also stand to be enrolled in a lucky draw. As part of the EMI offer, customers stand to get a low EMI of Rs 1,777, subject to conditions.

By:November 24, 2020 5:36 PM

Ford India is running an offer campaign for its customers. If you are going to book a Ford car, irrespective of it being an Endeavour, EcoSport, Aspire, Figo or Freestyle, there are offers. On the purchase of a Ford vehicle in November 2020, customers stand to get a festive gift voucher which can be redeemed at famous outlets. Details of the same will be provided by the Ford dealer. Along with this, customers also stand to be enrolled in a lucky draw. As part of the EMI offer, customers stand to get a low EMI of Rs 1,777, subject to conditions. The EMI plan though is not applicable on the Ford Endeavour. The only condition is that all bookings and deliveries should be done in the month of November. Except for the state of Tamil Nadu, all others can participate in this campaign.

Many other manufacturers in India offered schemes on purchase of their four-wheelers during the Diwali season. These schemes were related to lower EMIs or assured gifts on the purchase of a car. While there was only the updated Endeavour as well as the Sport launch this year from Ford India, other models from the portfolio are said to be doing reasonably well. Dealers reported a surge in bookings for the delectable Sport model that boasts black accents. This was more noticeable in the interior parts of the country wherein folks like to flaunt their new vehicles, especially SUVs.

Ford India is said to be looking at introducing a limited edition of the Figo in some time. This will have the usual new colours, graphics and perhaps more features. Express Drives happened to drive the Freestyle Flair edition. You can read about our review experience right here. In other news, Ford India has partnered with Mahindra. The first product between the two partners is expected in a couple of years. It will most likely be an SUV.

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki car leasing launched in four more cities: To expand to 60 cities in three years

Maruti Suzuki car leasing launched in four more cities: To expand to 60 cities in three years

Car leasing/subscription: A boon during a pandemic?

Car leasing/subscription: A boon during a pandemic?

Upcoming Techo Electra electric bike image leaked: Revolt RV400 rival's expected range, price

Upcoming Techo Electra electric bike image leaked: Revolt RV400 rival's expected range, price

World's longest drift in an electric vehicle! Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record

World's longest drift in an electric vehicle! Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched: Updated look, new tech from Rs 16.2 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched: Updated look, new tech from Rs 16.2 lakh

No plans to launch Lexus UX and IS in India: Will not rush local production

No plans to launch Lexus UX and IS in India: Will not rush local production

Triumph Street Triple R review, road test: High daily useability, misses out on RS' rawness

Triumph Street Triple R review, road test: High daily useability, misses out on RS' rawness

GS Caltex range of BS6 lubricants launched for cars, bikes; Suitable for even BS4 vehicles

GS Caltex range of BS6 lubricants launched for cars, bikes; Suitable for even BS4 vehicles

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R breaks cover: Radical new design & 17% more downforce for 200+ hp

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R breaks cover: Radical new design & 17% more downforce for 200+ hp

Govt to set up EV charging kiosks at 69,000 petrol pumps across India

Govt to set up EV charging kiosks at 69,000 petrol pumps across India

ETO BULKe electric commercial vehicle deliveries start: 300 units to be delivered to Big Basket

ETO BULKe electric commercial vehicle deliveries start: 300 units to be delivered to Big Basket

2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0L TSI Review: The iPhone SE of sedans

2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0L TSI Review: The iPhone SE of sedans

Renault Winter Camp starts: Discounts on spare parts, accessories on offer

Renault Winter Camp starts: Discounts on spare parts, accessories on offer

Nissan Magnite price announcement on December 2: What to expect

Nissan Magnite price announcement on December 2: What to expect

Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield's global footprint on the rise?

Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield's global footprint on the rise?

Corona will not stop us, all five plants to be carbon neutral by 2025 - Audi

Corona will not stop us, all five plants to be carbon neutral by 2025 - Audi

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched: Kawasaki Versys 650 rival's price increased by over Rs 1 lakh

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched: Kawasaki Versys 650 rival's price increased by over Rs 1 lakh

BS6 Honda Dio price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

BS6 Honda Dio price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: Gets Alexa support, LED headlights and more

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: Gets Alexa support, LED headlights and more

Hero Passion Pro price increased again: Honda Livo rival now costs this much

Hero Passion Pro price increased again: Honda Livo rival now costs this much