Last few days to save up to Rs 80,000 on booking a new Nissan Kicks

The competent small SUV has met with a tepid response and Nissan India seems to be taking the discount route to push sales.

The new Nissan Kicks even in its BS6 form hasn’t taken the fancy of the customers. The competent small SUV has met with a tepid response and Nissan India seems to be taking the discount route to push sales. For the month of January 2021, customers stand to save up to Rs 80,000 on booking a new Nissan Kicks. The Rs 80,000 disappointingly isn’t an upfront discount but instead is a mix of the usual cash, loyalty, and exchange. Dealers are offering a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on booking the Kicks. At the same time, those looking to exchange are getting Rs 50,000 off whereas an added benefit will for those already having a Nissan car – Rs 20,000 off. These schemes are applicable on all retail sales that happen till January 31. Nissan says that the exchange bonus will be given only at dealerships where the company finance is applicable.

The Kicks retails for a starting price of Rs 9.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Nissan offers a choice of two petrol engines. One is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit that boasts four cylinders and has a 104hp/142Nm. Only a 5-speed manual is available with this engine. As for the other motor, it is a smaller 1.3-litre petrol. However, this engine brings in a turbocharger and pushes out 154hp of power and 254Nm. A 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT are available with this engine. Nissan offers high equipment levels with the SUV, including a 360-degree parking camera. All variants come with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and speed alert warning. Seatbelt warning for both front occupants is also part of the safety package.

Competition to the Kicks comes in the form of the new Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Renault Duster. Both the Alliance partners though seem to be a bit lacking as far as features go in comparison to the others mentioned here.

