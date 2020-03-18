Last chance to buy BS4 discounted cars: Tata Nexon, Renault Kwid selling for Rs 1 lakh less

Very few BS4 discounts are available right now on cars and these too are drying up as the days progress.

A few days ago, we carried news on the various BS4 discounts being offered on four-wheelers across the country. It now seems that these discounts are still ongoing, however only for very few models. Our snooping around shows that Tata Motors and Renault have got the maximum models on discounts, whereas Nissan is offering the big monies off on one variant. Manufacturers like Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota, Ford, Volkswagen, Mahindra and Honda have no more BS4 stocks to sell. Scroll down to see what these discounts are, ditch those heels and rush to the nearest showroom.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan has been doing this for quite some time. The Japanese manufacturer has been trying to sell off its BS4 stock from the last two months. While most of the variants of the Kicks have been sold off, few dealers still have the XV diesel in stock. Nissan’s website lists a discount of Rs 1.6 lakh that also includes exchange bonus and finance offers, the deal on the XV is an outright one from the dealer end. A whopping Rs 2.5 lakh off. We checked this with a Delhi dealer and reckon, you too.

Original ex-showroom price: Rs 12.51 lakh

Discounted price: Rs 10 lakh

Tata Nexon old shape

The Nexon recently got a facelift and along with it, the BS6 engines. However, dealers from Mumbai claim to have a few stocks of the pre-facelift Nexon in stock. There is a flat Rs 1 lakh discount on the Nexon XZ and XZA versions. One dealer said that he had both petrol as well as diesel models, one each. Another confirmed that only three units of petrol XZ version was available.

Original ex-showroom price: Rs 9.5 lakh onwards

Discounted price: Rs 8.5 lakh onwards

Tata Zest

This old model from Tata Motors too is available at dealers. While a competent model in its time, the Zest has been slow-selling right from day one. Tata Motors has discontinued this model too. However, that notwithstanding, four dealers in Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai, in all, have a couple of variants in stock. These models date back from late 2018 for the Delhi dealer to early 2019 for the Bangalore one. The discount being offered is Rs 1.25 lakh on the Revotron (petrol) model.

Original ex-showroom price: Rs 5.16 lakh onwards

Discounted price: 3.95 lakh onwards

Renault Kwid

The Kwid also got a facelift and while the BS6 engine was introduced later, BS4 versions are still available with a few dealers. Renault has ensured that the maximum of the lot is sold while only a few units of the RxL are remaining. Dealers are offering a flat Rs 25,000 off on the same. The Kwid comes with an 800cc or 1.0-litre petrol engines. The deal is on the 1.0-litre manual units.

Original ex-showroom price: Rs 3.83 lakh

Discounted price: Rs 3.48 lakh

Renault Triber

The Triber, like the Kicks, has been on selling on a discount. However, Renault has already got the BS6 version out. Few units of the top-spec RxZ version are yet to be sold. Dealers have confirmed a Rs 25,000 discount on these. However, while four days ago, the dealer had around five such vehicles, today he has only one.

Original ex-showroom price: Rs 6.63 lakh

Discounted price: Rs 6.37 lakh

