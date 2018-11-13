Last Chance to buy a Maruti Gypsy: Maruti Suzuki’s Iconic off-roader to go out of production in December!

Its the end of an era, Maruti Suzuki take the last bookings for the Gypsy this December, after a stint that lasted more than 3 decades. The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy came in production in 1985, on a slightly elongated platform that underpinned the Jiminy on sale in Japanese and South East Asian Markets. At the time it was an instant hit, for it’s rough and tough build, quiet motor and ability to keep going through any imaginable terrain. Over the decades, while the Gypsy has remained almost identical to look at, it has changed quite a bit mechanically. Maruti has widened the track for better handling and even changed the motor a few times. Starting out with a 1.0-litre motor, the Gypsy moved on to the 1.3-litre G13BA carburetted motor that underpinned the Maruti Esteem. After the Esteem’s motor was upgraded to an MPFI the Gypsy soon followed suit. In fact, the current motor still on sale is a BS4 compliant 1.3 litre derivative of G13BA engine.

In the end, the Gypsy will go out of production since the company will no longer be updating the car to meet new emission or safety norms set by the government. Retrofitting the Gypsy with airbags, ABS and a BS6 compliant engine would be too momentous a cost to justify the present sales numbers. Bookings are likely to continue through to December after which, Maruti is likely to pull the plug on the operation. For the niche buyers, who want to own a piece of Indian motoring history this might be the last chance to get your hands on one. Although, it is a fair bit expensive, considering that an almost no-frill Gypsy will set you back about Rs 7.5 lakh (on road). Since the Gypsy has been on sale on an order only basis most dealers are also likely to ask for a full-downpayment before taking the order. You’d really have to be passionate since, for the price, you get no AC, no power steering and a spine-shattering ride.

Suzuki's Jiminy could be a right replacement for the Gypsy!

Over the years, the Gypsy has been employed extensively by the Government and the Armed Forces, infact up until last year. Most personnel carriers in the armed forces were Gypsys’. Only last year did the Army commission for Tata Safari’s to incrementally begin the phase-out of the Gypsies. Although, there is a more modern option on the Global market in the form of the 2018 Suzuki Jiminy. Given the gravitas of the brand, a Gypsy with more amenities, and better ride could potentially be considered. Maruti Already makes the 1.0-litre turbocharged motor that could underpin the Jiminy for Baleno RS.

