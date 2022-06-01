Land Rover unveils 8-seater Defender

With an overall length of 5,358mm, 340mm longer than the Defender 110, the new Defender 130 has a seating layout of 2+3+3.

Land Rover has launched the all-new Defender 130, an ultra-long three-row SUV which is available from £73,895 (on-road) in the UK. Defender 130 is placed above Defender 110 and Defender 90 globally and has a seating capacity of up to eight individuals.

The Land Rover Defender 130 is available in four variants SE, HSE, X-Dynamic and X along with a first edition. The First Edition is available in three combinations carefully curated by the designers, each one featuring a distinct colour and design theme. Defender 130 also introduces the new, elite Sedona Red option.

The exterior is complemented by the Extended Bright Pack – available in addition to the current Bright Pack – which furnishes an exterior design with Ceres Silver Satin finish around the lower body cladding and front and rear slide plates in Noble Chrome. All models are fitted with a panoramic sunroof as standard along with a second sunroof over the third row.

The cabin features new colours and material options like Light Oyster leather and new Natural Light Oak veneer with white powder-coated cast metal Cross Car Beam. It also comes standard with top-notch connected technologies such as a larger 11.4-inch touchscreen and advanced Cabin Air Purification Plus.

Defender 130 is the largest SUV of Land Rover to date

With an overall length of 5,358mm and an additional 340mm of extra length behind the rear axle, the Defender 130 continues to offer its unmatchable off-road capability and articulations and three rows of seating in a 2+3+3 arrangement.

Defender 130 from an Off-Roading perspective

All of the four variants are equipped with adaptive air suspension, giving up to 430mm of articulation and, in its highest setting, a wading depth of 900mm.

Land Rover points out that because it has crafted a “subtle boat-tail uplift” of the lower body behind the rear wheels to make cabin for the extra space. The 130 has a departure angle of 28.5 degrees – lower than the 110’s 40 degrees but still competitive against its luxury off-roading rivals.

Defender 130 is more spacious than any Defenders

Land Rover engineers have crafted large windows to provide better visibility in all three rows, and the standard-fit panoramic glass sunroof is available in all variants. The expanded rear makes uncompromised convenience in the third row, with enough width to offer comfortable seating for three adults, while the Defender’s familiar outline guarantees generous headroom in all three rows. The last row comes with comfort features like heated seats, cushioned armrests, smart capacity and USB-C charging ports.

Efficient Powertrains options

Defender 130 is available with a strong and efficient choice of electrified powertrains, including the P300 and P400 mild-hybrid Ingenium six-cylinder petrol engines, and the D250 and D300 Ingenium six-cylinder diesel motors.

Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology supports Land Rover’s six-cylinder Ingenium powertrains using a 48V Belt-integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) that retains energy normally lost under braking and deceleration by storing and utilising later to ensure that the stop-start system is more responsive.

The Ingenium diesel engines have a healthy torque delivery, smooth responses and impressive fuel economy, alongside a 0-100km/h time of 7.5 seconds for the D300. The D250 additionally provides effortless performance with 246PS and 600Nm of torque from its six-cylinder powertrain and is capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in 8.9 seconds.