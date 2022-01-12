Land Rover starts accepting orders for 2022 Range Rover: Prices start from Rs. 2.31 crore

The New Range Rover is now available with prices starting from Rs. 2.31 crores, ex-showroom India. A First Edition will be available throughout the first year of the production.

Land Rover has started accepting pre-orders for the 2022 Range Rover. The luxury SUV will be sold in three grades – SE, HSE and Autobiography, and the prices start from Rs. 2.31 crore (ex-showroom). Based on the Autobiography model, a First Edition will be sold for the first year of the production of this behemoth. The First Edition will be exclusively available in Sunset Gold Satin finish. In total there will be a choice of five colours options. The Range Rover will now be available in both SWB and LWB options. The former will feature five seats, while the latter will leverage the option of a third-row as well.

“The Range Rover sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India and the new fifth generation Range Rover ups the desirability quotient significantly higher.” Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India

Contemporary design & legendary silhouette

The 2022 Range Rover showcases the minimalistic design theme at its best. The silhouette is very typical of a Range Rover. The lines, however, are cleaner this time. The falling roofline, rising sill line, and strong waistline carry forward the legendary design of the SUV.

Highlighting changes on the new-gen model include revised tail lamp and headlamps design, flush door handles and more. The smoother lines on the new model have claimed to reduce the drag coefficient of the SUV to 0.30.

Tech-enabled & noise-free cabin

The 2022 model elevates the company’s Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 13.1-inch touchscreen. Its interface works in tandem with the 13.7-inch display for the instrument console, which can be configured with steering-mounted controls.

Rear seat occupants on the 2022 model will be able to get 11.4-inch touchscreens for their entertainment. That’s where not everything comes to an end. Another 8-inch rear-seat touchscreen controller is available when opted for the executive class rear seats, providing controls for a luxurious rear-seat experience.

The MLA-Flex architecture is designed to deliver a serene cabin experience. To let the users enjoy the crispness of music, a 1,600 W Meridien system does duties on the 2022 Range Rover. It even gets the 3rd-gen of active noise cancellation system. The system uses 35 speakers to cancel out the road noise and wheel vibrations intruding in the cabin. The company is also using 60 mm speakers in the headrest to amplify the noise cancellation.

Performance & dynamics

The Range Rover gets full-independent electronic air suspension for an opulent ride. It continues with the Dynamic Response Pro and pre-emptive suspension that puts the eHorizon Navigation data to use for supreme ride quality. The new model further gets all-wheel steering as standard. The updated Terrain Response 2 system on the 2022 Range Rover will offer 6 driving modes to extract the most out of the chassis and suspension when the going gets tough.

For the powertrain duties, there will be three engine options on offer – 3.0L petrol with 394 Hp and 550 Nm on tap, 3.0L diesel putting out 345 Hp and 700 Nm, and a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 dishing out 522 Hp and 750 Nm. Smaller 3.0L power plants will have a 48V mild-hybrid system on board.