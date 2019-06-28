Land Rover loans Discovery Sport to Rapid Response for disaster relief in India

Jaguar Land Rover India has loaned a Discovery Sport SUV to Rapid Response, an NGO working towards disaster management and relief in India on the occasion of the brand completing 10 years in India. The Discovery Sport loaned by JLR has been specially designed for carrying our relief work and act as an emergency responder during the monsoon season. The loaned vehicle is going to be used for providing medical assistance along with distributing food as well as relief kits to the communities in case of any natural calamity in our country.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport comes with a plethora of features which made it quite capable off-road. The list includes Terrain Response, appropriate approach and departure angles along with a maximum wading depth of 600 mm. In addition to this, the vehicle loaned to Rapid Response comes with additional equipment such as luggage carrier, luggage partition, tow rope and more, to ensure immediate assistance in affected areas.

Talking about the Rapid Response, the same is a non-profit organization which is working towards providing assistance to vulnerable communities in case of a disaster. The organization came to life back in 2013 and has so afar helped close to 4 lakh people across India in states such as Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said that Land Rover vehicles, such as Discovery Sport are renowned for their capability in tackling difficult terrains and situations caused by floods and other such catastrophic events. On the occasion of completion of 10 years of Jaguar Land Rover in India, we are proud to offer a Land Rover to aid the team at Rapid Response in their efforts to help victims of such natural calamities in India.

Mohamad Farukh, CEO, Rapid Response, commented said that India is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. At Rapid Response, we aim at providing immediate, effective and sustainable support for the victims of natural disasters. Equipped with capability and technology of Land Rover, we are confident in providing more timely and effective assistance in disaster-stricken situations.