Land Rover kicks off Range Rover’s 50th anniversary celebrations with massive snow art

Renowned snow artist Simon Beck created the 53,092 sq m anniversary logo by walking more than 45,000 steps across the powdery surface inside the steering pad, accompanied by a fleet of the latest Range Rover SV models.

March 19, 2020

range rover 50th anniversary anthony joshua

Land Rover is kicking off a year of celebration to mark Range Rover’s 50th anniversary by creating a giant piece of sub-zero art at its cold weather test facility in Arjeplog, close to the Arctic Circle in Sweden. The 260m-wide artwork filled the centre of the steering pad at the test track where all future Land Rover models are tested.

Land Rover’s Arjeplog facility uses a frozen lake to provide the perfect conditions for engineers to test and assess the latest models. Renowned snow artist Simon Beck created the 53,092 sq m anniversary logo by walking more than 45,000 steps across the powdery surface inside the steering pad, accompanied by a quartet of the latest Range Rover SV models.

Arjeplog is also home to the Jaguar Land Rover Ice Academy, where customers experience the thrill of dynamic ice-driving, under careful instruction from world-class driving experts. World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua OBE experienced extreme conditions as part of the celebrations, where he learned the art of winter driving under the expert supervision of Academy instructors.

“I’m really looking forward to June because the Range Rover family will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of Britain’s finest exports and I’ll be defending my world title belts. I’ll be travelling to my fight with Kubrat Pulev in London on 20 June in my new personalised Range Rover SVAutobiography and I can’t think of a better way to arrive. Nothing can match its combination of comfort and capability – I guess that’s what you get after five decades of experience,” Anthony Joshua, said.

Range Rover family will mark 50 years of pioneering innovation and peerless refinement in June, on the anniversary of the introduction of the two-door Range Rover in 1970. Since then, the Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque, and Range Rover Velar have expanded the family into a four-strong line-up.

The original Range Rover was the four-wheel-drive SUV that introduced anti-lock brakes, electronic Traction Control, and Automatic Electronic Air Suspension while the 2012 Range Rover pioneered aluminium body architecture in large SUVs. In 2015 the Range Rover was the first vehicle to be fitted with Land Rover’s innovative All-Terrain Progress Control – now available across the Land Rover line-up.

