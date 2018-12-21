Land Rover Journeys introduced in India: Drive expeditions for Land Rover owners to kick off on 26 January

Jaguar Land Rover India has introduced ‘Land Rover Journeys’ in the country exclusively for Land Rover owners. The programme will include drive expeditions curated by Cougar Motorsport for. Land Rover says the Journeys programme will include a set of long dynamic-drive expeditions that allow customers to bring their own Land Rover vehicles and experience cultures and landscapes in India while exploring the capability of their own Land Rovers.

The first ‘Land Rover Journey’ will be the Brahmaputra Experience, from 26 January to 1 February 2019, set in Northeast India. A dedicated team of trained Land Rover Instructors from Cougar Motorsport will manage the drive and logistics. For more information on ‘Land Rover Journeys’, head to the JLR India website.

The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 44.68 lakh), Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 52.06 lakh), All-New Discovery (starting at Rs 74.95 lakh), the New Range Rover Velar (starting at Rs 82.90 lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 102.46 lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 179.52 lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.

“The legendary capability of Land Rover vehicles opens new doors of adventure, bringing our customers and their families closer to unique life experiences,” Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said.

“With Land Rover Journeys, we endeavor to engage with our customers at a much deeper level and deliver experiences which they will love for life”.

The rollout of 'Land Rover Journeys' comes in time as Land Rover is marking its 70th anniversary this year. JLR held a number of events throughout the year to celebrate the company's 70 years, including restoration of the very first Land Rover. Read all about it through the link above.