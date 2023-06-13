Land Rover introduces new adventures to the Defender Journeys’ programme

The new Defender Journeys will take place from June to August of 2023.

Expressing leadership in modern luxury experiences, the Defender brand introduces new adventures to the Defender Journeys’ programme. These experiences have been specially curated for Defender brand enthusiasts, to provide them with a cultural experience across the beautiful Himalayan region.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “The Defender is an unquestionable all-terrain icon of the 21st century, possessing the ability to conquer the most challenging conditions with absolute confidence. Our clients, like the Defender itself, are adventure seekers fueled by a passion to do the exceptional. This is what makes Defender Journeys the ideal opportunity for them to indulge their love for adventure behind the wheel of this mighty vehicle.”

The Ladakh Himalayan Experience is the first of the new routes on Defender Journeys, which offers a nine-day journey between Shimla and Leh to rediscover a land shrouded in mystery.

The Zanskar Himalayan Experience is a week-long voyage between Leh and Srinagar, exploring the valleys, mountains, and deserts of the Himalayas.

The Spiti Himalayan Experience is an eight-day journey between Shimla and Kaza, exploring passages through hamlets, landscapes, age-old monasteries, and lakes of this high-altitude part of Himachal Pradesh.

JLR India has authorised Cougar Motorsport to plan and execute Defender Journeys in India. The team of instructors accompanying each trip have been trained and certified under the JLR Global Experience program. They are professional, dedicated and vastly experienced in the fields of on and off-road driving as well as event management and risk mitigation.