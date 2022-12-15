Land Rover introduces Defender Journeys in India

Each Defender Journey will include luxury stays and hospitality, lifestyle experiences, cultural immersion and drive across some of the most iconic routes in India.

Jaguar Land Rover India has introduced specially curated travel experiences, called Defender Journeys in India. This is a self-drive, multi-day, adventure program in Defender vehicles that will include many sought-after itineraries across India.

Jaguar Land Rover India has authorised Cougar Motorsport to plan and execute Defender Journeys in India. A team of trained Land Rover instructors will lead and guide every journey to make the overall experience seamless and convenient for participating clients.

Each Defender Journey will include luxury stays and hospitality, lifestyle experiences, cultural immersion and drive across some of the most iconic routes in India with off-road trails, that offer a complete Defender driving experience.

Also Read New Range Rover Sport deliveries begin in India

There will be 5 Defenders deployed in each Journey, thus offering just 5 drive slots, to provide a personalised experience. The first Defender Journey, known as Konkan Experience, is scheduled for 16th January 2023.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The Defender clients are active and adventurous. Defender, with its iconic driving capabilities and design, offers the perfect opportunity to engage our discerning clients with a program to explore the cultural diversity of our beautiful country; be it the stunning coastal regions, whitewashed peaks of the Himalayas or the ephemeral dunes of the Thar. Each journey is bound to be a trip of a lifetime.”

The four Defender Journeys are as follows:

Konkan Experience

A journey between Goa and Bengaluru over seven days, to explore the towns along the Konkan coast, the hills of the Western Ghats and everything in between. The Konkan Experience is an adventure filled with exploring the beaches that dot the coast.

Nilgiri Experience

A journey between Bengaluru and Coimbatore, surrounded by lush nature, through the Western Ghats, and the famous tea plantations of the Nilgiris. Over seven days, the Nilgiri Experience includes travel through forests and exploring a tiger reserve.

Coromandel Experience

A journey between Coimbatore and Chennai across the Eastern Ghats and the extraordinary coast that straddles the Bay of Bengal. The Coromandel Experience is a culturally rich journey providing complete immersion into the region’s heritage and tradition.

Malabar Experience

A journey between Coimbatore and Kochi to explore the region filled with unique geography, backwaters, beaches, culture and spices. The Malabar

Also, Jaguar Land Rover says that more such journeys will be curated and introduced throughout 2023.