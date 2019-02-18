Land Rover Discovery SVX dies before being born!

It was not a secret that the Tata Motors-owned marque has been surrounded with some serious financial troubles that resulted in the recent job cuts along with some models getting dropped off from the production line including the Range Rover SV Coupe. Now as per AutoCar UK, the company has been planning to scrape off the earlier announced plans on the Discovery SVX and the rugged concept will meet an unfortunate premature death. Also, this might be an indirect result of the advancing age of the V-8 engines which are coming close to retirement.

The concept was revealed for the very first time back in September 2017 at the Frankfurt Motor Show and company then announced its late 2018 production plans which were not acted upon even by early 2019. The supercharged V8 Discovery SVX is now hence confirmed cancelled making it another car in the JLR’s line-up meet a fate like this. The car boasted the JLR’s familiar 5.0-litre engine delivering 518hp of maximum power and 625Nm of peak torque, which was higher than the regular model.

The car was touted as the range-topping Discovery vehicle for the more extreme off-road usage and was planned to be slotted in the SVX sub-brand from the JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO). The SVX models from JLR are intended to sit beside the company’s SVR performance models and SVAutobiography luxury models. However, the cancelation plans on the Discovery SVX will not affect the future SVX models as the company hope to bring new cars in this range but nothing specific has been confirmed as of now.

Land Rover spokesperson Maria Rodriguez said, "We are investigating opportunities to bring Land Rover vehicles with enhanced all-terrain capability to market in the future."

Source – AutoCar UK