Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition bookings open now: Prices, specs and features

Jaguar Land Rover launches the Discovery Metropolitan at Rs 1.26 crore and it’s available in both petrol and diesel.

Jaguar Land Rover opened the bookings of the Discovery Metropolitan in India. Priced from Rs 1.26 crore, this seven-seater SUV comes equipped with new upgrades and state-of-the-art features.

The new Metropolitan trim is the flagship model of the Discovery family and is based on R-Dynamic HSE specification with Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and Discovery script. The lower bumper comes with Hakuba Silver inserts that complement the front grille. The new variant gets a set of 20-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres and black calipers. With a massive glass roof, the front doubles up as a sunroof while the rear is a fixed panoramic roof.

The cabin’s centre panel is occupied by an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Artificial intelligence, navigation system with 2D and 3D maps including automatic updates and live traffic information. It also comes with a 700 Watts Meridian surround sound system with 14 speakers and a dual-channel subwoofer, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s console, wireless charging with phone signal booster, front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel.

The Discovery Metropolitan comes standard with 20-way heated and cooled front powered seats with an armrest in the centre. This versatile SUV also comes with intelligent seat fold technology that allows the second and third rows to fold completely hands-free. This edition gets an additional Mesh trim detailing in the cabin. Keeping a check on the ever-challenging air quality, the Metropolitan variant also features in-cabin air purification with PM2.5 air filtration.

The Metropolitan variant is available in two powertrains —the P360 which is the 3-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine with 355bhp and 500 Nm of torque, while the D300 gets a 3-litre diesel motor with 296bhp and 650 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic.

