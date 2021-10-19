Land Rover Discovery gets new flagship Metropolitan Edition: What’s new

Land Rover has just dropped the new Discovery Metropolitan Edition. This new version will be the flagship option of the Discovery that looks to be more luxurious and stylish than the standard model. The Discovery Metropolitan Edition is based on the already well-equipped R-Dynamic HSE version but will sit right at the top of the Discovery range.

On the outside, the new Discovery Metropolitan Edition comes with Bright Atlas inlays on the front grille with the traditional Discovery lettering on the bonnet. The lower bumper insert is finished in Hakuba Silver and the 22-inch allow wheels get glossy grey detailing. The visible brake callipers have a Land Rover lettering.

On the inside, the big visible change is the privacy glass and a sliding panoramic roof. The driver gets a head-up display and a heated steering wheel. The front passengers also get a wireless phone charging pad. The trim on the dash and other parts of the cabin has Titanium mesh detailing, a front cooler compartment, and like before, quad-zone climate control is also available.

The Discovery Metropolitan Edition will be available with 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engines, or 2.0 and 3.0-litre petrol engines. All engine options come equipped with the mild-hybrid offering electrical assistance to the engines to make them more economical. The least powerful motor on offer develops 246hp while the biggest engine available with the Discovery Metropolitan Edition is rated at 355hp.

The Discovery Metropolitan Edition retails in the UK for £73,250 (~Rs 75.9 lakh). Land Rover is yet to introduce the flagship trim option of the Discovery in the Indian market.