Land Rover Discovery facelift revealed: Mild-hybrid engines, new touchscreen infotainment and more

Not only are the engines more powerful but they also run cleaner and are efficient as well, according to Jaguar Land Rover. The 7-seater Land Rover Discovery will be in India next year.

Jaguar Land Rover is making sure that all its existing as well as the new models are unveiled this year. Well, almost. We saw the updated Jaguar i-Pace, the Evoque, Defender and many more. This could be the last one this year or so it seems. This is the updated Land Rover Discovery. The fifth-gen model in its facelited avatar has got many updates. These included the likes of not only looks but also engines and equipment. Land Rover India might get this model to our shores in the first half of next year. Moreover, the diesel engine in this SUV is Euro-VI type II compliant. In short, ready for stage II of BS-VI emission norms as well. The SUV more or less looks like the Discovery Sport model and that’s a good thing because the latter is more on the lines of a handsome looking car. One also now gets dynamic turn indicators with the Discovery.

Land Rover designers have added new bumpers to the equation. Depending on variants and if you choose the R-Dynamic, a gloss black treatment to the grille, alloys and other body parts. Once inside the car, you will notice the new 11.4-inch PiviPro touchscreen infotainment system. This one replaces the older 10-inch unit. The new unit gets OTA updates. Land Rover engineers have added a new steering wheel that surprisingly seems to be from the all-new Defender. At the same time, the air conditioning unit too has been given a makeover. The upholstery too is revamped and in fact the second row of seats get better cushioning. One will also notice the centrally mounted-on-floor rear AC vents.

Other equipment includes the use of a ground level monitoring camera, 360-degree camera, head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto…An updated 300hp, 20-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine is available. There is also the higher powered inline, 6-cylinder 360hp petrol and two diesels – 249hp and 300hp. All these engines get an 8-speed automatic transmission. At the same time, all of them get 48V mild hybrid tech as well.

Given how JLR India has been pricing its cars, expect a very competitive price for this updated model.

