Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Velar diesel variants discontinued: Here is why

The Land Rover Discovery, Range Rover Velar as well as other models like the Range Rover, Sport currently aren't available with a compliant BS6 diesel engine. Diesel BS6 versions though are being worked on.

By:Updated: May 29, 2020 3:44:18 PM

Earlier this year, Jaguar Land Rover India launched the new Range Rover Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport. These were BS6 models and the company is in the process of getting its entire range moved to the BS6 side quickly enough. Recently though, the Land Rover Discovery and the Range Rover Velar diesel models were discontinued. Both the SUVs now boast only a 2.0-litre. 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The petrol engine is in a higher state of tune in the Land Rover Discovery where it makes 296hp of power and 400Nm. In the Range Rover Velar, the engine is tuned to make a slightly lower 247hp and 365Nm. As for the now-discontinued diesel engines, there was a choice of a 2.0-litre Ingenium, 4-cylinder and a 3.0-litre V6 motor. Prices of the Range Rover Velar start from Rs 73.30 lakh while the Discovery range begins from Rs 75.59 lakh, ex-showroom.

These are not the only models that don’t have a diesel engine now in the JLR portfolio. The Range Rover Sport and the mighty Range Rover too only get a 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre petrol engines now, respectively. We checked with Jaguar Land Rover India and the company confirmed that the diesel variants have been discontinued. The engines weren’t BS6 compliant is what we are being told. However, the company will soon bring in compliant diesel engines in these cars. Expect a slight increase in prices when that happens.

Jaguar Land Rover India is also part of the online sales brigade. The company had started this initiative much ahead of the coronavirus pandemic crisis. One can book an SUV, make the payment as well as check availability of the car online. Along the course, a sales expert is readily available to guide the customer should he/she need help with the booking. The car will also be home delivered.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Renault to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide: New plan to reduce costs by Rs 167 crore

Renault to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide: New plan to reduce costs by Rs 167 crore

Emula concept: Electric superbike that can sound like a two-stroke bike!

Emula concept: Electric superbike that can sound like a two-stroke bike!

Mercedes-Benz GLS teased: BMW X7 rival launch confirmed for June 17

Mercedes-Benz GLS teased: BMW X7 rival launch confirmed for June 17

Great discounts on Tata Harrier Tiago, Tigor of up to Rs 40,000: Details explained

Great discounts on Tata Harrier Tiago, Tigor of up to Rs 40,000: Details explained

COVID-19: Personal car use to increase while public transport to witness decline

COVID-19: Personal car use to increase while public transport to witness decline

Rs 5,000 crore dispute between Nissan India and Tamil Nadu government now settled

Rs 5,000 crore dispute between Nissan India and Tamil Nadu government now settled

How Ford's new tech is helping police kill Coronavirus

How Ford's new tech is helping police kill Coronavirus

Nissan Magnite SUV teased: Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza rival's expected price, specs, features

Nissan Magnite SUV teased: Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza rival's expected price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built as classic Husqvarna MX style makes one picture-perfect bike

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built as classic Husqvarna MX style makes one picture-perfect bike

How to upgrade from Volkswagen Polo to Vento with VW's Omni-channel mobility

How to upgrade from Volkswagen Polo to Vento with VW's Omni-channel mobility

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in India hiked: New variant wise figures out

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in India hiked: New variant wise figures out

Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Facelifted Datsun redi-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

Facelifted Datsun redi-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities

Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities

Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here's how

Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here's how