Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Velar diesel variants discontinued: Here is why

The Land Rover Discovery, Range Rover Velar as well as other models like the Range Rover, Sport currently aren't available with a compliant BS6 diesel engine. Diesel BS6 versions though are being worked on.

Earlier this year, Jaguar Land Rover India launched the new Range Rover Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport. These were BS6 models and the company is in the process of getting its entire range moved to the BS6 side quickly enough. Recently though, the Land Rover Discovery and the Range Rover Velar diesel models were discontinued. Both the SUVs now boast only a 2.0-litre. 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The petrol engine is in a higher state of tune in the Land Rover Discovery where it makes 296hp of power and 400Nm. In the Range Rover Velar, the engine is tuned to make a slightly lower 247hp and 365Nm. As for the now-discontinued diesel engines, there was a choice of a 2.0-litre Ingenium, 4-cylinder and a 3.0-litre V6 motor. Prices of the Range Rover Velar start from Rs 73.30 lakh while the Discovery range begins from Rs 75.59 lakh, ex-showroom.

These are not the only models that don’t have a diesel engine now in the JLR portfolio. The Range Rover Sport and the mighty Range Rover too only get a 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre petrol engines now, respectively. We checked with Jaguar Land Rover India and the company confirmed that the diesel variants have been discontinued. The engines weren’t BS6 compliant is what we are being told. However, the company will soon bring in compliant diesel engines in these cars. Expect a slight increase in prices when that happens.

Jaguar Land Rover India is also part of the online sales brigade. The company had started this initiative much ahead of the coronavirus pandemic crisis. One can book an SUV, make the payment as well as check availability of the car online. Along the course, a sales expert is readily available to guide the customer should he/she need help with the booking. The car will also be home delivered.

