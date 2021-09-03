Land Rover Defender V8 Bond edition revealed, Inspired by James Bond: No Time To Die

The Land Rover Defender V8 now has a new “Bond” Edition inspired by the world-famous spy and the upcoming Bond movie - No Time To Die. The new special Defender V8 Bond is designed by SV Bespoke of course and offered with both Defender 90 and 110 models.

By:September 3, 2021 11:44 AM

The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond edition has been revealed. This special edition by Land Rover Special Vehicles Operations is designed to celebrate the role the Defender will play in the upcoming 25th Bond movie. The Land Rover Defender will feature in the new upcoming Bond film — No Time To Die. After a delayed release, the movie will make its debut on September 30 globally. The Defender V8 Bond will be available for both the Defender 90 and 110 versions. SV Bespoke has given this model special design elements inspired by the LR Defenders featured in the movie.

The notable changes made by SV Bespoke from the standard model is the Extended Black Pack and the 20-inch Satin Dark Grey wheels. Hiding behind them would be the Xenon Blue front brake callipers. Other neat touches the Defender V8 Bond edition comes with are the ‘Defender 007’ badge at the rear, puddle lamps with ‘007’ graphics, illuminated tread plates, and an exclusive touchscreen animation that will be displayed on the Pivi Pro infotainment system.

For its heart, the Bond edition will use the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 which is good for 517hp and 625Nm of torque. It will feature the tried and tested 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. Performance-wise, the Defender V8 Bond is identical to the respective 90/110 standard models. Land Rover has not revealed the actual price of the special edition, but if you’re looking for one, you better hurry up to grab one of the 300 examples.

Every example will feature the SV Bespoke logo and the exclusive “One of 300” etching. The model will be offered globally to only these 300 exclusive customers, but will be built in the UK and worked upon by SV Bespoke. The Defender will feature in the upcoming No Time To Die, James Bond movie alongside two Range Rover Sport SVRs, a classic Range Rover and a Land Rover Series III.

