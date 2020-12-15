Land Rover Defender Plug-in Hybrid bookings open: Most powerful Defender to launch in India soon

Land Rover Defender SUV was launched in India in October this year in both three-door Defender 90 and five-door Defender 110 versions. And now, the modern-day SUV gets a plug-in hybrid variant.

Jaguar Land Rover India, today announced that it has opened bookings of its first plug-in hybrid car in India, the new Defender P400e. Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 105 kW electric motor, the P400e develops 399 hp of combined power and 640 Nm of combined torque. This helps the new Defender accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 209 km/h. The plug-in hybrid SUV has a 19.2 kWh battery, which can be charged at home or office using a 15A socket or a 7.4 kW AC wall box charger, supplied complimentary with the vehicle.

The new Land Rover Defender P400e will be offered in India in four variants – the SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE and X on the Defender 110.

In October this year, Land Rover Defender was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom), Both Defender 110 and Defender 90 were launched at Rs 79.94 lakh and Rs 73.98 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

The Defender is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 292 hp of power along with 400 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic with twin-transfer cases offered as standard. The range-topping versions of the burly SUV get bits like traction control, all-wheel drive, Hill Launch Assist, torque vectoring, adaptive dynamics and Matrix headlamps.

Land Rover range in India includes the Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 58.67 lakh), Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 59.91 lakh), the Range Rover Velar (priced at Rs 73.30 lakh), the New Defender (starting at Rs 77.37 lakh), Discovery (starting at Rs 75.59 lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 88.24 lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 196.82 lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.

