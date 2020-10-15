Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

The 'James Bond-inspired' Land Rover Defender SUV has been finally launched in India. The modern-day SUV not only packs in some interesting features but comes with some uncompromised off-roading capabilities too. Here is all what you should know about this burly SUV!

The handsome-looking Land Rover Defender SUV has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom). India gets both, the Defender 110 and the Defender 90. While the 110 has been priced at Rs 79.94 lakh, the 90 will set you back by Rs 73.98, as mentioned. Bookings for the new Land Rover Defender have already started. Deliveries for the Land Rover Defender 110 have already started while that of the 90 will begin in the first quarter of next fiscal. Now coming to the details of the vehicle, the Land Rover Defender 110 is a 5-door version whereas the 90 is a 3-door. The modern-day SUV looks quite appealing and gets impressive off-road capabilities. A total of five variants have been launched – Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. The just-launched Land Rover Defender SUV is based on Land Rover’s new platform called D7X. Moreover, the carmaker goes on to say that the chassis of the vehicle is the stiffest ever. Moreover, the company claims that the Land Rover Defender has been driven for over 1.2 million kilometers with over 45,000 individual tests done.

Now speaking of what powers this James Bond SUV! The Defender is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 292 hp of power along with 400 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic with twin-transfer cases offered as standard. The Defender comes with a maximum payload of 900 kilos and also, has a massive wading depth of 900 mm ( so no worries in case of Mumbai rains). Moreover, the vehicle gets an updated Terrain Response 2 system along with air suspension.

On the inside, the Defender gets Pivi Pro infotainment system with over-the-air updates along with a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster. Moreover, you get head-up display (HUD) as well for better convenience. The range-topping versions of the burly SUV get bits like traction control, all-wheel drive, Hill Launch Assist, torque vectoring, adaptive dynamics and Matrix headlamps.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.