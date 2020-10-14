Land Rover Defender launch in India tomorrow: Specs, variants, expected price

The Land Rover Defender 110 will be launched in India initially with the booking already underway. The SUV will be priced less than Rs 1 crore and come in as a CBU.

By:October 14, 2020 10:48 AM
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch October 15

The mighty Land Rover Defender will be launched in India tomorrow. The burly off-road special SUV will be launched in the Indian market tomorrow. Land Rover India, a few months ago had disclosed prices of the SUV. However, now we know that those prices are going to be revised. We expect a couple of lakhs increase. As of now, India will get only the Defender 110. Bookings for the same have already started. The Land Rover Defender 110 is a 5-door version whereas the 90 is a 3-door. Land Rover designers have redesigned the SUV and since it is based on a new chassis, the vehicle looks very modern. However, if you think it has lost out some of its off-road credibility, it hasn’t. In fact, it has been enhanced further with an electronic suspension and the likes. In all, five variants will be available here – Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition.

2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch October 15 (2)

The latter brings along with it black accents, a contrasting roof, differently-styled 20-inch alloys and First Edition badges. It is based on the SE trim. It will sit on the top of the Land Rover Defender line-up. We’re being told that the First Edition will be on sale for a short while only. So if you are looking to buy one, hurry up. LED headlights are on offer with most of the variants though the HSE as well as First Edition get Matrix LED headlights. The vehicle has got a suspension which one can raise or lower depending on their requirement. Use the multiple driving modes and the suspension will lower or raise itself depending on the terrain. There is 3-zone climate control on offer in this 5-seater.

A jump seat can also be configured on this car and it will be between the driver and co-passenger. Customers can also spec third-row seats, with the provision of air vents already there even in the five-seater models. The boot opens sideways and the height can also be lowered through a button placed in the trunk.

A lone 2.0-litre, 296hp/400Nm, turbo petrol engine is available with the Defender as of now. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic with twin-transfer cases as standard. Stay tuned to Express Drives as we bring you the live updates from the launch tomorrow.

