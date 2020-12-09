Land Rover Defender 110 gets 5-star Euro NCAP crash rating: Does India-spec SUV have same safety features?

Euro NCAP also says that all Defenders sold in 2020, the crash test results apply to them. The SE model tested had six airbags, seat belt pretensioners, load limiters, ISOFIX tethers, and an airbag cut off switch.

We went gaga over the Land Rover Defender when it was launched here a few months ago. It is one desirable SUV and one that you wouldn’t mind spending Rs 1 crore thereabouts, on-road. The Land Rover Defender, in its 110 form, has added another feather to the cap. Euro NCAP recently tested this off-road spec SUV in their crash simulators. The result was a fantastic five stars. Considering that the Defender in India is a CBU or rather imported, the car we get here should also be of the same certification. Moreover, Euro NCAP crash tested a right-hand drive SE diesel model. India currently doesn’t get the diesel variant though it is expected to be launched soon. In terms of child occupant protection, the SUV scored 85 per cent whereas for its on-board safety systems, Euro NCAP gave it a 79 per cent score.

Euro NCAP also says that all Defenders sold in 2020, the crash test results apply to them. That’s a good news indeed! The SE model tested had six airbags, seat belt pretensioners, load limiters, ISOFIX tethers, and an airbag cut off switch. It also had an emergency braking system, a rear collision monitor, as well as lane-keep assist. Automatic emergency braking system in short applies the brakes if it detects an imminent collision and with no input from the driver.

In India, the Land Rover Defender has Standard, S, SE, HSE and First Editions trims on sale. The Defender 90, as well as diesel engines, are expected to be launched in India soon. At present, we have the Ingenium turbo petrol engine. This 2.0-litre motor makes 297hp of power and 400Nm. There is an 8-speed automatic transmission and LR claims a top speed of 191 kmph. 0-100kmph is dispatched in eight seconds. Pricing for the Defender 110 in India starts from Rs 73.91 lakh, ex-showroom. All the aforementioned safety systems are available with the India-spec model too.

