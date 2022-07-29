Land Rover begins deliveries of 2023 Discovery Sport in India

The 2023 Discovery Sport is available in two trims: S and SE and starts at Rs 71.39 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Tata Motors owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover India announced it has started deliveries for its all-new 2023 Discovery Sport in India. It is equipped with a 2-litre turbo-charged petrol as well as a diesel engine with a 48 V mild hybrid system. The 2023 Discovery Sport is available in two trims: S and SE.

Land Rover is known for its supreme off-road capabilities, and the 2023 Discovery Sport comes standard with all-wheel drive (AWD), and is priced from Rs 71.39 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “The Discovery Sport epitomises the DNA of the Discovery brand through its exemplary versatility in design and engineering capabilities.”

What’s new for the 2023 model?

Little has changed for Discovery Sport this year. The SE model has a host of exclusive features that the S model is lagging off; like premium LED headlamps with daytime running lights, blind-spot monitoring and a gauge display. Additionally it comes equipped with a Meridian surround 14-speaker sound system, power adjustable front seats, and a pop-up third row option.

While adaptive cruise control now comes as standard. Land Rover offers several ways to customise the Discovery Sport’s styling, including a black roof, a variety of wheel designs, and metallic paint finishes.

According to the company, the Discovery Sport has a load space that can hold up to 157 litres of wet volume. As a result, the dry capacity is 115 litres, and when the second and third rows are folded, the total capacity is 1,794 litres.

Talking about new technology, the 2023 Discovery Sport comes with ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror, PIVI PRO infotainment system which includes a 10-inch touchscreen, a newly designed interface, Apple CarPlay 2, Android Auto 3 and Remote controls.

Engine Specifications

Discovery sport always has a turbo-charged four-cylinder engine. The petrol variant produces 246bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque and a nine-speed automatic transmission, while the diesel engine churns out 201bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. Claims the company.

In addition to this, the new SUV will also be available in the R-Dynamic SE model and comes with a 5+2 seat configuration.