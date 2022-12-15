Lamborghini’s third ‘The Engine Songs V8’ compilation debuts on Spotify

Lamborghini has unveiled the third The Engine Songs V8 compilation, inspired this time by the sonorous pounding of Urus Performante on Spotify.

Following the launch on Spotify of the two playlists that harmonise with the V12 and V10 engines of Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae and Huracán Tecnica on Spotify, the musical celebration of Lamborghini internal combustion engines continues with a new V8 chapter, inspired this time by sounds able to emerge from even the lowest revs.

By once again applying the formulas of the Fourier Transform and with the help of artificial intelligence, the three expressive stages of the Urus 8-cylinder engine (idle, cruise and top speed) once more found their corresponding sound in a total of 24 tracks to listen to while accelerating, downshifting, curving and braking, inspired by the Lamborghini engines.

Trecarichi, creator of the trilogy The Engine Songs together with the Lamborghini sound engineers, said, “To create the playlist, as always I started from the analysis of the basic frequency of the engine. In the case of Urus, the parameter that returned was 50 hertz, matching the essential vibrations of drums. So, an important portion of the playlist had to be represented by rhythm.”

The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that makes 657 bhp and 850 Nm of torque with the help of a DCT that delivers power to all four wheels. The new Performante version of Urus has become a point of reference in its segment after setting the record for standard production SUVs on Pikes Peak, posting a time of 10:32:064, 17 seconds less than that of the previous record holder.