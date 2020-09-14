Lamborghini’s new Rs 13.24 lakh electric bicycle launched with Aventador SVJ livery

Lamborghini Aventador range debuted in 2011 in the coupé version as Aventador LP 700-4. Thanks to the new technological solutions introduced, it immediately became a new point of reference in the world of sports cars.

By:Updated: Sep 14, 2020 3:44 PM

Automobili Lamborghini and Cervélo Cycles today introduced a new version of the Cervélo R5 electric bicycle. The limited run Automobili Lamborghini Edition of the e-bike sports a livery dedicated to the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which set the record for fastest lap around the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit with a time of 6:44.97 in 2018. The bicycle is accessorised with Italian-made components, paying a tribute to the Italian flag.

This limited edition R5 celebrates Automobili Lamborghini’s founding year with the production of 63 bikes which may be ordered through a Cervélo retailer or distributor. The bike will be built with components from Campagnolo, Deda, Fizik and Vittoria.

This R5 limited edition street bike is completed by a Campagnolo Super Record EPS mechanical assembly, Campagnolo Bora One wheels, Deda Elementi stem, Vittoria Corsa Pro tires and Fizik Aliante saddle. Its retail price is US$18,000 (approximately Rs 13.24 lakh).

Last month, Lamborghini and Chinese tech giant Xiaomi rolled out a new version of the Ninebot GoKart. The Lamborghini Edition go-kart which can seat an adult and do speeds of up to 40 km/h, has sharp Huracan-inspired styling. Unlike the standard go-kart, the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition is finished in the Italian sportscar maker’s Giallo Orion colour.

Moreover, it gets ‘Ice Lake Blue’ LED headlamps if you’re going to be on a track at night and an audio emulation system that makes the kart sound like a Lamborghini. It gets custom-made tyres aimed at making it easier to drift.

