Lamborghini’s new Rs 13.24 lakh electric bicycle launched with Aventador SVJ livery

Lamborghini Aventador range debuted in 2011 in the coupé version as Aventador LP 700-4. Thanks to the new technological solutions introduced, it immediately became a new point of reference in the world of sports cars.

Automobili Lamborghini and Cervélo Cycles today introduced a new version of the Cervélo R5 electric bicycle. The limited run Automobili Lamborghini Edition of the e-bike sports a livery dedicated to the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which set the record for fastest lap around the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit with a time of 6:44.97 in 2018. The bicycle is accessorised with Italian-made components, paying a tribute to the Italian flag.

This limited edition R5 celebrates Automobili Lamborghini’s founding year with the production of 63 bikes which may be ordered through a Cervélo retailer or distributor. The bike will be built with components from Campagnolo, Deda, Fizik and Vittoria.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This R5 limited edition street bike is completed by a Campagnolo Super Record EPS mechanical assembly, Campagnolo Bora One wheels, Deda Elementi stem, Vittoria Corsa Pro tires and Fizik Aliante saddle. Its retail price is US$18,000 (approximately Rs 13.24 lakh).

Also read: Lamborghini marks production milestone: SVJ Roadster becomes 10,000th Aventador

Last month, Lamborghini and Chinese tech giant Xiaomi rolled out a new version of the Ninebot GoKart. The Lamborghini Edition go-kart which can seat an adult and do speeds of up to 40 km/h, has sharp Huracan-inspired styling. Unlike the standard go-kart, the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition is finished in the Italian sportscar maker’s Giallo Orion colour.

Moreover, it gets ‘Ice Lake Blue’ LED headlamps if you’re going to be on a track at night and an audio emulation system that makes the kart sound like a Lamborghini. It gets custom-made tyres aimed at making it easier to drift.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.