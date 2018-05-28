Lamborghini’s Electric supercar will not use a battery: Here’s How Lamborghini intends to power their first Electric Supercar!



The 2018 Geneva motor show saw many an electric car unveiled, and in a see of low-volume electric/hybrid supercars, the Lamborghini and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) built Terzo Millenio was perhaps the most exciting. Not just visually, but because it is Lamborghini's first attempt at an electric supercar. The ultra-futuristic design study on wheels seemed to be one of the extreme concepts that will never ever make it to production, that is until Digitaltrends.com got a hold of Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini’s research and development department. Who told them the all-electric Lamborghini supercar may not be that much of the future at all.

According to Reggiani, the folks at Lamborghini often talk about what their vision of an entirely electric supercar could look like. The result he says, is the conclusion that present-day tech built by the likes of Tesla, Nissan, and Jaguar is not suitable to power a super sports car like the Aventador S. They say the main problem to that end, is the battery which not only weighs down the car but also forces the chassis to become larger to accommodate it.

“[Our cars] must have a top speed superior to 186 mph, they must be able to run three full laps at full speed on the Nordschleife, and they must have state-of-the-art handling. You cannot do this with the current battery technology,” he explained to digital trends.

In a conventional electric car, you have a chassis that is designed like a skateboard, with a flat mattress type battery pack resting on it, between the wheels. However, this concept does not appeal to Lamborghini at all, considering that it creates both packaging constraints and adds far too much weight. The answer, according to Reggiani, likely lies in state-of-the-art rechargeable body panels.

The Terzo Millennio in that regard is exactly that, although the still in testing phases, the new Lambo Super-Electric will use parts of carbon fibre that can store energy to feed to the motor. Everything is a possible battery and source of excess energy according to Lamborghini who intends to use all of it to power the Terzo’s moto. Reggiani stresses that, in his opinion, offsetting the weight of an electric drivetrain by storing energy in the body panels is the only way to make a super sports car – not a sports car – electric.

Source: DigitalTrends