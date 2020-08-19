Lamborghini, Xiaomi team up for Huracan-styled go-kart that even sounds like a Lambo

As part of their 10-year anniversary, Xiaomi just released a special edition version of their Ninebot GoKart Pro that's an official tie-up with the Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini.

Aug 19, 2020

Lamborghini and Chinese tech giant have teamed up for what can easily be called the Huracan of go-karts. On its 10th anniversary, Xiaomi introduced a new version of the Ninebot GoKart. The Lamborghini Edition can seat an adult and can hit a top speed of 40 km/h, along with sharp Huracan-inspired makeover and a bump in tech content as well. Unlike the standard go-kart, the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition is finished in the Italian sportscar maker’s Giallo Orion colour.

Moreover, it gets ‘Ice Lake Blue’ LED headlamps if you’re going to be on a track at night and an audio emulation system that makes the kart sound like a Lamborghini. It gets custom-made tyres aimed at making it easier to drift.

While it sounds like a Lamborghini, the drivetrain won’t make it go like one. However, it is impressive in terms of go-karts with a 432 Wh battery pack enough for about 25 km of range or 62 laps of a 400-metre racetrack. The top speed is 40 km/h which is 4.8 km/h faster than the standard version.

Xiaomi says the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition can take up to 100 kg of load. So, 9-year-old kids or 49-year-old kids can all enjoy it.

The Ninebot Lamborghini go-kart is priced at $1,440 (approximately Rs 1.08 lakh), which is about Rs 15,000 more expensive than the standard Xiaomi go-kart. It will go on sale in China this weekend where it will be sold exclusively initially and a global release will happen in the near future.

