Lamborghini V12 track-only hypercar teased: 818hp of firepower and a lot of oomph!

Lamborghini has recently teased its track-only V12 hypercar and the same is expected to make a debut sometime next year. While the exact details and technical specs of the car are yet to be revealed, the latest teaser video gives an idea of the said Lambo's styling. The silhouette of the Lamborghini track only V12 hypercar looks a lot like that of the Aventador SVJ. The rear end of this manic Lamborghini can be seen with a massive carbon fibre wing along with a '63' decal like the one you must have seen on the Aventador SVJ. Furthermore, you can also see a roof-mounted scoop along with an aggressive diffuser. The hood gets twin air intakes and the car will get center-lock wheels wrapped in Pirelli rubber.

Watch the Lamborghini V12 hypercar teaser here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This new Lamborghini track missile is expected to draw power from the same engine that powers the Aventador. That said, the hypercar will most likely get power from a 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 engine that is good for producing 818hp of firepower. A few reports on the internet suggest that this mad Lambo will be called the 'SVR'. Power is transferred to the wheels with the help of a track-oriented six-speed Xtrac sequential transmission. Moreover, the Lamborghini V12 will get a new self-locking mechanical differential that lets the driver set the preload keeping in mind the tarmac surface.

The upcoming Lamborghini V12 hypercar will be making its debut at the Super Trofeo World Final event at Jerez de la Frontera in Spain. More exciting details on this beast set to spill soon, so keep watching this space for all the info. In other news, amid industry slowdown, Lamborghini India has sold as many as 50 units of its Urus SUV. The company has recently launched the Huracan Evo Spyder at a price of Rs 4.1 crore (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!