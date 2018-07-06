Lamborghini Urus too expensive? Here’s a turbocharged Chinese copy for Rs 11 lakh!

The Lamborghini Urus is one of those unbelievably rare good-looking SUVs, so good that you might go and do something stupid like wanting to own one. A dream that might continue until you chance upon the Rs 3 crore price tag and realize that it’s probably wise to give it a miss. Especially considering that the V8 motor is not going to be cheap to run either. You then find yourself wishing for something cheaper, more practical and maybe even wish that the Lambo came with a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor. If this is you, the Chinese Auto industry already has you covered. Less than a year after the Lamborghini first broke cover, China’s finest copy is already out there. Called the Huansu C60, its a blink and a miss away from the 3.0 crore Urus. While some might still argue that it has it’s differences, the Huansu aspirations can’t be ignored.

The headlamps, as well as the front grille, share an eerie resemblance with the Urus, although the C60 is visibly taller than its Italian doppelganger. Huansu has also taken the opportunity to turn some parts of the grille into DRLs -- because when messing with a car that’s been designed by Lamborghini. The only thing that you might be left wanting is some more bling. Even the sharp angle on the wheel arches seem to have just been blue-printed off the Urus. In fact, for all its faults, the Huansu has its advantages over the Urus, like the fact that the door handles in the upper part of the door makes more sense than the Lambo’s low lying door handles.

At a little over Rs 10 lakh(sans excise), the the60 is over 90 per cent cheaper than a Urus, Now one might abuse the Chinese for their shamelessly blatant copies of Lamborghini cars, but think of this, the C60 is unlikely to be taking any sales out of the Lamborghini order book. It’s just a much cheaper option for those who like the way the Urus looks, but don’t want the responsibility that comes with owning an SUV supercar.

