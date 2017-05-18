Lamborghini Urus to produce 641hp of power and come in hybrid version too

Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini had revealed a concept version of SUV Urus at the 2012 Beijing Motor Show. Some time back the SUV was spied testing in Germany and now there are more details emerging on internet. According to the Lamborghini CEO- Stefano Domenicali, the Lamborghini Urus will be powered by a newly developed twin-turbo V8 engine that will produce around 640 hp of power. In addition, the SUV will also get a plug-in hybrid powertrain that will be sold along with standard V8 engine.

Based on the Volkswagen MLB platform that also underpins Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga, the SUV gets reinforced carbon fibre construction that makes the Urus one of the lightest SUVs. The Urus will be manufactured at the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility alongside the Aventador and the Huracán. Lamborghini Urus will be the third production model from the company after the Huracan and Aventador sports cars in its present lineup

Lamborghini is planning to increase its production facility space by 1,615,000 square feet and is also hiring more technicians and staff at the production line. The company is expected to manufacture 1,000 units of the Urus in the first year and will increase its production capacity of the SUV to 3,500 units by 2019.

Lamborghini Urus will be launched in the second quarter of 2018 in Europe, which will follow its launch in US market in the third quarter of 2018. In the Indian market, the SUV will be launched later in 2018 and will be priced at around Rs 4 crore and will compete with the likes of Bentley Bentayga.