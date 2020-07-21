Lamborghini Urus SUV crosses production milestone of 10,000 units in two years of launch

Since it was first presented in December 2017, Lamborghini Urus has contributed significantly to the increase in the manufacturer's sales. In 2019, 4,962 units of the Urus were delivered to customers.

It has now been two years since Lamborghini introduced its first-ever SUV in markets the world over and sales numbers suggest that the Italian sports car manufacturer’s SUV is being well accepted and appreciated. Now, Lamborghini reports on the Urus surpassing 10,000 unit production milestone. Lamborghini Urus with chassis number 10,000 is headed to Russia, finished in the new Nero Noctis Matt (black) colour, with a carbon fibre package and two-tone Ad Personam interiors in black and orange with carbon fibre components.

In June 2020, Lamborghini Urus got a new colour collection – the Urus Pearl Capsule. It gets a two-tone exterior, bright pearlescent shades – Giallo Inti (yellow), Arancio Borealis (orange), and Verde Mantis (green), combined with glossy black roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip and other details. The Urus Pearl Capsule comes as an optional extra in the 2021 model, offered together with a range of new colours and features.

In 2017, the Automobili Lamborghini headquarters site was expanded from 80,000 to 160,000 m2. The assembly line dedicated to the Urus SUV – Manifattura Lamborghini – is based on Lamborghini’s Factory 4.0 model, under which new production technologies to support workers are integrated throughout the assembly operations.

Manifattura Lamborghini boasts a new production model characterised by modularity and personalisation. Last year, Lamborghini also opened a paint shop dedicated entirely to the Urus. Like Urus’ assembly line, the new paint shop is characterised by the use of the Factory 4.0 model, which integrates new technologies including AI.

