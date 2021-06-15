Lamborghini Urus stolen from home, owner chases it down on a scooter

After chasing his car down a few blocks, Sander saw his Lamborghini Urus parked on the pavement. He approached it and then Kalinine actually asked him for advice.

By:Updated: Jun 15, 2021 5:32 PM
lamborghini urus stolen

Imagine you’re home, you hear your car start outside, you’re a little startled and just to be sure you step out to take a look, and then you actually see someone drive away in it. This is exactly how it went down for a man in Florida. He mustn’t have had much doubt about the car starting outside his house being his because it’s a Lamborghini Urus. How would you react? Well, Chris Sander decided to hop on a scooter and chase the Lambo thief down. And actually caught him..

A report on WSVN states that Chris’ Lamborghini Urus, worth over $200,000 (approximately Rs 1.47 crore), was taken from his home last week.

“It’s just a straight hustle. Police going everywhere,” he said. “I’m in my home. I hear this thing start up. I look out the window, and I see somebody driving it away. I got on the scooter, went after the guy.”

Sander added the suspect somehow got a hold of his car keys. He believes the alleged thief accessed his garage to grab the keys.

The police identified the teenager Andre Kalinine.

“He said, ‘I stole a Lamborghini just now. I don’t have a license. I can’t drive,’” Sander continued. “I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down. He asked me for advice. He’s like, ‘I’m 14. I don’t know what to do.’ You’re better off turning yourself in. They’re going to go much, much easier on you,” Chris Sander told WSVN.

