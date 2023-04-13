Lamborghini Urus S launched in India: Priced at Rs 4.18 crore

The new Lamborghini Urus S has been launched in India at Rs 4.18 crore, ex-showroom. It is positioned as a comfort-oriented version of the SUV and positioned below the track-focused Urus Performante.

Lamborghini has introduced the Urus S in the Indian market. Globally unveiled in September last year, this new variant of the Urus is positioned as a comfort-oriented version of this super SUV and positioned below the track-focused Urus Performante. The new Lamborghini Urus S has been launched in India at Rs 4.18 crore, ex-showroom.

Lamborghini Urus S: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Lamborghini Urus S is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out 657 bhp and a whopping 850 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kmph. The S variant of the Urus gets six driving modes: Strada, Sport, Corsa, Terra, Neve and Sabbia. However, there is a new EGO mode as well that is claimed to offer a versatile, comfortable and sporty SUV experience in every environment.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable 7-seater MPVs in India: Maruti Eeco to Kia Carens

Lamborghini Urus S: Design and features

In terms of design, the new Lamborghini Urus S borrows styling cues from the range-topping Performante trim. The changes include a more aggressive front bumper and a new bonnet with cooling vents. While the Lamborghini Urus Performante features carbon fiber elements and Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard, these are optional bits on the Urus S. Lamborghini is also offering a host of customisation options with this super luxury SUV.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Lamborghini Urus S: Price and competition

The new Lamborghini Urus S has been launched in India at Rs 4.18 crore, ex-showroom. At this price point, it costs Rs 4 lakh less than the Urus Performante. The Lamborghini Urus S takes on the likes of the Audi RSQ8, Aston Martin DBX, BMW XM, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and the Maserati Levante Trofeo.

Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India with Global NCAP rating: Virtus, Slavia, XUV700 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.