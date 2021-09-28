Lamborghini Urus recalled in India: 3 units affected with seatbelt issue

Lamborghini is said to be recalling three units of the Urus SUV in India after a fault in the seatbelt mechanism has been reported by the manufacturer.

Previously, 80 units of the Lamborghini Urus were recalled in India back in December 2020 for a possible fire risk.

Lamborghini’s fortunes changed with the launch of the Urus SUV. With SUVs being the big craze in all segments, Lamborghini has sold 300 units in India and 100 of them were the said SUV. However, SIAM official website states that Lamborghini will issue a recall for three Urus SUVs sold in the Indian market. The safety recall is being issued after a fault in the seatbelt mechanism has been detected.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, the company that oversees Lamborghini operations in India will be issuing the recall. The date of the recall is set for October 1, 2021, and the total affected units are three. These three Lamborghini Urus units are said to have been manufactured between February 12-24, 2021.

The recall is due to a possible malfunctioning of the seatbelt mechanism in the Urus. The statement states “It might be possible that the automatic locking retractor (ALR) function may activate early before the webbing is fully retracted”. The statement further states that if necessary, the seatbelts in these vehicles would be replaced by the manufacturer.

In December 2020, 80 units of the Urus SUV (manufactured in 2019-2020) were recalled due to a possible fire risk. It was said that high engine compartment temperatures could lead to a fuel hose malfunction resulting in a fuel leak. The Urus was reportedly recalled in the US market for a similar issue at the same time.

The Lamborghini Urus is currently the best selling Lamborghini in the range. This super-SUV comes powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. The engine develops 641 hp and 850 Nm of torque. It comes paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox. This allows the Urus to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and up to a top speed of 306km/h.

In India, the Urus was launched in 2018 and is priced at Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom). At launch, a total of 25 units were allowed for the Indian market out of a total 1,000 unit production cycle that year.

