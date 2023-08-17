Lamborghini unveils e-GT concept, global debut in 2028

Previously Lamborghini has launched the 2+2 GT segment such as the 400 GT 2+2, Espada, Islero and the Urraco.

Lamborghini released a teaser introducing all electric grand tourer (GT) concept. The model debuts on August 18 during Monterey Car Week in California. The 15 seconds video gives a glimpse of the Lamborghini’s new e-GT with a futuristic theme. The carmaker announced that e-GT is a 2+2 seater that will make its global debut in 2028.

Lamborghini in its teaser didn’t give it all away about the upcoming concept, but the Lamborghini silhouette reveals that it might have contemporary design and much bolder towards the rear. This model doesn’t hint on being an SUV.

Lamborghini e-GT: what can we expect?

The italian carmaker draws inspiration from Lamborghini Estoque concept for its new EV. Estoque concept was unveiled in 2008 but never came into shape. But this is not a new experiment for the supercar maker, previously it has launched the 2+2 GT segment such as the 400 GT 2+2, Espada, Islero and the Urraco.

Stephan Winkelmann, CEO, Lamborghini said that the new EV would be more practical and suited for day-to day use in comparison to Huracan or Revuelto. It is likely to have a more unique styling to mark the difference in powertrain form other Lamborghinis. As of now there is no official statement about the mechanical details about the concept. Though it shares components with other VW Group electric offerings but no details about features.

Lamborghini also plans to launch an electric Urus in 2029, just a year after its e-GT makes global debut.

Supercar maker presence in India

Lamborghini sells the Urus S, Urus Performante and the Huracan in India. The Revulto hybrid is going to replace the Aventador in coming months, it is expected to be priced around Rs 10 crore (ex-showroom).