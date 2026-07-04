Lamborghini unleashes the world’s fastest SUV

Lamborghini has rewritten luxury automotive benchmarks with the global debut of the Urus SE Performante, a 312 km/h plug-in hybrid packing 812 CV.

The ultra-luxury SUV space has a new leader. While elite SUVs like the Ferrari Purosangue (310 km/h), Aston Martin DBX707 (310 km/h), and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT (300 km/h) have long dominated the high-speed arena, Lamborghini has rewritten the benchmarks.

Engineering the Benchmark

It has globally unveiled the Urus SE Performante that tops out at a claimed 312 km/h, and is the fastest production SUV on the planet. It achieves this performance via a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain that pairs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with an electric motor to unleash a massive 812 CV (801 horsepower). It also drops 32 kg compared to a regular Urus by extensively using carbon fibre, and has an advanced ‘AURA’ dual-chamber air suspension system.

Indian Arrival

This unveil holds significance for India, where Lamborghini is famously the only premium carmaker maintaining an entirely PHEV portfolio. Given the brand’s proven track record of launching cars in India within just a few months of their global debuts—as seen with the original Urus, the Revuelto, and the recent Temerario—the record-breaking Urus SE Performante is expected to hit Indian roads very soon.