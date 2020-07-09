Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed: Most powerful topless Lambo ever with 819hp

Only a handful of the hybrid, outrageous looking examples will be sold of the topless Lamborghini Sian Roadster. With over 800hp available at the driver’s beck and call, you can now terrify yourself with the wind in your hair. The limited-edition convertible Lamborghini Sian has made its global debut.

Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the new Sian Roadster. It will offer a hybrid powertrain that is capable of generating a combined output of 819hp. While the Aventador S and Huracan Evo models take care of daily duties, Lamborghini debuted the Sian as a hybrid hypercar that will see a limited run at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The Sian is the first-ever Lamborghini to offer an electrified powertrain and now with the new Sian Roadster, the folks at Sant’Agata Bolognese have sawed off its roof. While the hard-top model was promised to see 63 examples, this roadster will be even more exclusive with only 19 examples up for grabs.

The roofless Lamborghini Sian Roadster is powered by the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 borrowed from the Aventador S, which is assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The engine is rated to deliver a whopping 819hp making it the most powerful convertible Lamborghini ever. This allows the Sian Roadster to accelerate reform 0-100kmph in under 3 seconds and a top speed of 350kmph.

Styling-wise, the Sian Roadster carries over the same design as the coupe model. But offers the toplessness of a convertible. Now that it is a convertible, there are some changes which have been made to accommodate rear buttresses and engine cover of the Sian Roadster. With the subtle changes to the design of the rear deck of the Sian Roadster, the car looks even more menacing as if that was possible.

With only a handful of Sian models that will be built, and the roadsters being even more exclusive, it is needless today that all examples of the roadster are already spoken for. While spotting of these rare machines on the streets will be difficult, the Sian gives us a glimpse of the design direction and how outrageous the official replacement of the Aventador will be when it eventually arrives.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.