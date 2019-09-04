Lamborghini Sian 819hp electrified hypercar breaks cover: Fastest Lambo ever!

At the Frankfurt Motor Show this year, Lamborghini will be revealing a new limited-edition model. It is called the Lamborghini Sian and for the first time it is not named after a fighting bull, and here is why. The Sian feature is equipped to the naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine from the Aventador SVJ. However, that engine is features a new 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The V12 motor on its own generates 770hp in the SVJ, the electric motor adds 34hp more and with its powers combined it produces a maximum of 819hp! That make sit the most powerful Lamborghini ever!

The power is sent through a 7-speed semi-automatic AMT gearbox to the all-wheel-drive system which is electronically controlled and has a left locking rear differential. 0-100kmph time in the Sian is identical to the SVJ as both will do it in 2.8 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 350hp. However, the magic in the Sian happens between 30-60kmph and 70-120kmph as the electric motor helps with a boost that makes the Sian 0.2 and 1.2 seconds quicker respectively.

When it comes to the looks, it looks as striking as a Lamborghini should. The Sian borrows design-cues from the Terzo Millennio concept which is said to be the vision of future Lamborghinis. The rear boasts six individual hexagonal LED tail lamps which compliment the similarly shaped exhaust.

The 63 badge on the rear of Sian is to denote two things – the 63 years of Lamborghini and the limited number of examples they will build. Yes, the Sian will only be limited to a production run of just 63 units and will cost around €3.2 million (~Rs 25.4 crore), but don’t sweat trying to buy one as all of them are sold out.