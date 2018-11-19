Lamborghini SC18: Meet the most exclusive Lamborghini created by Squadra Corse

In the history of Lamborghini motorsport division, the Italian sportscar maker has unveiled the new Lamborghini SC18 created by the Squadra Corse which is a road legal, track monster designed in synergy with the customer and Centro Stile Lamborghini. Lamborghini SC18 is the new personalized development projects for motorsport customers under the Squadra Corse brand. This new SC18 project is an epitome of aerodynamics and has been developed specifically for this model and derived from Squadra Corse’s experience in motorsports.

Lamborghini SC18 gets the new front hood with big air intakes styled as the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO. The super sports car on the sides and the rear get fenders, fins and airscoops inspired by the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo. To support the overall aerodynamic system, the SC18 gets a large carbon fibre with three mechanical adjustments to generate downforce on the track It also gets 12 air intakes on the rear hood which is tested for endurance racing to keep the V12 engine cool.

Lamborghini SC18 is powered by the naturally aspirated V12 engine that is powered by 770 hp and 720 Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed gearbox. The huge power is combined with reduced weight thanks to the use of ultralight materials and the new carbon fibre body, with a ground clearance of just 109 mm. The rear is characterized by the specific exhausts and terminals with a unique design and sound.

This exclusive Lamborghini SC18 gets a Grigio Daytona (grey) carbon fibre body with visible details and red screen-printing making it look sportier. On the inside, the interiors feature Nero Ade, the all-black colour scheme. Alcantara with cross-stitching finished in red and also gets bucket seat. It gets a single nut 20-inch alloy wheels at the front and 21-inch on the rear with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.