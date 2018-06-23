Lamborghini says no to downsizing & turbo, future V10s and V12s to be plug-in hybrids

Lamborghini has decided to resist reducing the number of cyclinders of it supercar engine and also says to turbochraging. Future Lambo will continue to be powered by naturally aspirated V10s and V12s. Also, there are talks of hybrid powertrains. The next-generation Lamborghini Huracan is set to debut in 2022 will likely be a plug-in hybrid. According to an Autocar report, the Italian carmaker’s technical director, Maurizio Reggiani has hinted the Aventador due before 2022 will also be a hybrid. He said that the Aventador needs to be reinvented but while maintaining its original chracterstics - carbon-fibre, the V12 naturally aspirated engine and other components.

Reggiani went on to say that every car "has a mission" and based on that an engine is to be chosen for its. The Urus was intended to be turbo, but the brand will continue to use naturally aspirated powertrains or its other super-sport models.

A major problem with electrification is added weight, but Reggiani also said that battery density is as big of a concern, because the battery pack needs to be able to accommodate a significant number of cells. Lamborghini is currently working on a concept – the Terzo Millennio, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston. The collaboration is developing CF bodywork that can act as a storage battery as well as superconductors.

“The reaction you have to a 10-cylinder engine you cannot have from any other kind. This is what our customers love,” he said. “Why do I need to do something different? If I trust in the naturally aspirated engine, why downgrade my powertrain to a V8 or V6? I am Lamborghini, I am the top of the pinnacle of super-sports cars. I want to stay where I am.”