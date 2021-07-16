Lamborghini sales soar world wide in 2021 H1: Order books filled for next 10 months

Lamborghini is on a roll as it continues to sell more and more cars with every passing month. For the next 10 months, the team at Sant’Agata Bolognese have their hands full with orders to fulfil.

The first half of 2021 has been a remarkable period for Lamborghini. From January to June 2021, Lamborghini has set its personal best sales record delivering 4,852 cars in six months. The House of Sant’Agata Bolognese saw a 37% increase in sales volume when compared to the same time last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic means the numbers may be skewed. However, sales grew 6.6% over the first half of 2019 (pre-Covid period). Additionally, Lamborghini claims its hands are full as it has taken bookings that will cover production for the next 10 months till April 2022.

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini said “This exceptional result is a double confirmation for us. It is proof of the solidity and strength of this brand, which is enjoying growing appeal despite a period of continuous challenges and uncertainty. It also endorses the positive reception to our new industrial plan for future electrification of our product range, in which we will invest over 1.5 billion euros by 2024. Lamborghini’s course is set for a period of great transformation, where technological innovation and sustainability will go hand in hand with a focus on maximum product performance and loyalty to the brand’s DNA.”

Thanks to the demand for SUVs, Lamborghini’s fortunes turned for the better with the Urus. The Urus is the best selling Lamborghini and in the last 6 months with 2,796 unit sales, its consists of more than 46% of sales. The Huracan range follows second with 1,532 units which contributed to 35% of sales. The V12 powered Aventador models saw 524 unit sales contributing +21% of the volumes in the first half of 2021.

As far as markets go, the United States is the largest market for Lamborghini having shipped and sold 1,502 units. China Mainland with Honk Kong and Macau is the second largest region which saw 602 unit sales. Germany, UK, Japan, Middle East and its home country of Italy demanded 391, 318, 258, 226 and 197 units respectively.

Globally, Lamborghini recently launched the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae which is the swan song for the naturally aspirated V12 Aventador range. It will be replaced with a hybridised successor in 2023. The race track derived street-legal Huracan STO has just launched in India for a price of Rs 4.99 crore. To know more about the new Huracan STO, also read: Lamborghini Huracán STO launched in India: Super sports car for the road with 640 hp!

