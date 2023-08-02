Lamborghini Revuelto launch in India market: What can we expect

This hybrid supercar will debut with its classic V12 engine. The V12 engine produces 813.7 bhp and 745 Nm of torque.

Lamborghini is geared up to launch the Revuelto, its first plug-in hybrid supercar, in India in December 2023. The Revuelto is the successor to Lamborghini’s flagship model – the Aventador. This hybrid supercar will debut with its classic V12 engine.

Lamborghini Revuelto: Engine and gearbox

Revuelto will be powered by a new 6.5-litre V12 engine along with three electric motors and a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery. The V12 engine produces 813.7 bhp and 745 Nm of torque. Now, dualed with the electric motor Revuelto generates 1,001 bhp. This hybrid supercar will come mated with a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Lamborghini Revuelto: Edgy exterior

The Revuelto’s design is an ode to Lamborghini tradition, styled with a sharp and edgy look that marks a new era. It features the iconic Y-shaped elements on the body. The headlights and air intakes are embedded in Y-shaped housings. Lamborghini has given the same light signature to the high-mounted hexagonal exhausts and taillights.

Lamborghini Revuelto: Futuristic interior

This supercar comes with hexagon-shaped elements highlighting past models and introducing brand-new features. Featuring its iconic scissor door, the interior is influenced by Y-shaped design theme. Taking the centre stage is an 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.1-inch passenger-side display.

Lamborghini Revuelto: Expected price in India

Lamborghini Revuelto made its global debut in March 2023 and is fully sold out until 2026. Though there is no official word on the pricing, it is likely to cost around Rs 10 crore (ex-showroom) in India.