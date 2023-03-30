Lamborghini revs into hybrid age: All you need to know about Revuelto

Lamborghini has entered the world of hybrid technology with the unveiling of the new Lamborghini Revuelto. Here’s all you need to know.

All good things come to end, sadly, and it’s the end of the line for the Lamborghini Aventador. However, the carmaker has unveiled the Lamborghini Revuelto, the replacement for the Aventador. The new Revuelto carries forward the V12 engine and the sharp looks, however, with a modern take.

Starting with the design and platform of the Lamborghini Revuelto, the new supercar gets a carbon fibre fuselage and frame, while the front structure is finished in carbon fibre as well. This, along with an aluminium frame has helped the new Revuelto shed weight and also absorb energy better. Lamborghini says that the Revuelto’s monofuselage is 10 percent lighter than the Aventador and is also 25 percent stiffer compared to the car it replaces.

The new Revuelto retains the Lamborghini design DNA with large air intakes at the front with ‘Y’ shaped DRLs dividing the headlight and the front bumper. The car also gets wedge-shaped creases on the bonnet, while towards the rear, the design language is carried over with ‘Y’ shaped tail lights and twin exhausts nestled between them.

Lamborghini Revuelto: Engine specifications

Moving to the engine, the new Lamborghini Revuelto uses a 6.5-litre V12 engine mated to a 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack nestled in the central transmission tunnel. Together, the Revuelto’s engine makes a massive 1,001bhp with the help of a new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Lamborghini has managed to save weight in the powertrain department as well, and the company claims that the new V12 engine weighs 218kg, 17kg lighter than the Aventador. The engine is assisted by three electric motors, one each for the front wheels and one for the rear, helping the car accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 2.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 350kmph.

Lamborghini Revuelto: Interior and features

Speaking about the interiors, once past the scissor doors, the ‘Y’ design theme continues inside with a carbon-fibre centre profile. In the centre is an 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen, while the passenger gets a 9.1-inch display. There is a third 12.3-inch display that acts as the instrument cluster.

The introduction of digital displays has helped reduce the number of buttons in the cabin, while most of the essentials such as turn indicators have moved to the steering wheel. Also, the Lamborghini Revuelto features ADAS, a first for the carmaker, that has adaptive cruise control, lane departure, and traffic warnings.