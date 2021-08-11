Lamborghini revives the Countach after 50 years: New hybrid coming this year

The Lamborghini Countach will see a second innings after 50 years. The Italian supercar maker will reveal a new hybrid supercar reviving the iconic nameplate. It has some big shoes to fill.

By:August 11, 2021 6:31 PM

Lamborghini is looking back to its past to move to the future. It has announced that it will revive the iconic Countach nameplate for a new car. This new supercar is expected to pay homage to the old classic icon, and also pave the path to the future for the brand. Lamborghini has announced that it will move towards electrification, transforming every product to be electrified/hybridised by 2024. It will be followed by a pure-EV supercar before the end of the decade.

Aside from the name, Lamborghini has been silent about the new product. The revival of the Countach suggests that it will be a limited run model. We expect Lamborghini to use the Sian hybrid hypercar as its foundation for the new Countach. It will be one of two models which have been confirmed to be launched by Lamborghini in 2021.

While the Countach was revered mostly for its razor-sharp styling, originally designed by Marcello Gandini. The Countach pioneered the Italian wedge-shaped with its sharp angles. Even though it wasn’t very aerodynamic, it looked so cool when it was released in the 70s.

From the image released by the folks at Sant’Agata, the new model will not feature an eccentric rear wing it seems. Don’t expect pop-up headlamps either However, design elements paying homage to the wedge-shaped original is likely to be found on the new one.

Under the skin, the new Countach would likely use the 800+hp 6.5-litre V12 engine and the supercapacitor set up used in the Lamborghini Sian. It’s likely that the performance of the Countach would be at par with the Sian as well, reaching well above 350km/h.

The Countach is likely to be the last Lamborghini to use supercapacitors. In 2023, Lamborghini is expected to announce the successor to the Aventador range. Knowing how Lamborghini likes to do things, it is likely to retain the V12, but add hybrid tech to the model and help push acceleration and performance boundaries with the new supercar.

As for the new Countach, Lamborghini has not announced when it will unwrap the new supercar. But, it is highly possible that we will see the new Countach before the end of the year.

