Lamborghini reveals life-size Sián FKP 37 built with over 4 lakh LEGO pieces

The life-size LEGO Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is the first large-scale model from the LEGO Group to have a paintbrush-effect UV colour coating

Not a long while ago, Lamborghini sent us some pictures of a Sián parked next to a little Sián fashioned out of LEGO pieces. It was as big as what usual LEGO builds are. But Lamborghini wanted to take the scale model up a notch and recently introduced, in collaboration with LEGO Technic, a life-size LEGO set for the Sián FKP 37. This Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 was built using over 4 lakh LEGO Technic elements.

This LEGO launch follows the 1:8 scale LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 last year. It is a life-size model replica of the limited-edition Italian super sportscar. It uses 154 different types of LEGO elements, including 20 moulded specifically for this project. The 2,200 kg model perfectly mirrors the car’s dimensions to the millimetre.

“Lamborghini is a dream for people around the world, and LEGO products provide creative inspiration for millions,” said Stephan Winkelmann President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “We’re delighted to have collaborated on this unique edition of the Lamborghini Sián, that will catch the imagination of Lamborghini and LEGO fans alike.”

The collaboration between the two companies’ designers, engineers and technicians, took a team of 15 people 8,660 hours of development work and painstaking construction. The proportion-perfect chassis is identical to the real-life Sián at 4,980 mm long, 2,101 mm wide and 1,133 mm high.

The body panels are comprised of an intricate fabric of bespoke interconnecting hexagonal LEGO Technic elements, paying homage to the six-sided shape that is integral to Lamborghini’s design language.

The Sián’s name, meaning ‘flash’ or ‘lightning’ in Bolognese dialect, is honored by the LEGO Group’s experts who have ensured that the lights, built entirely from Technic elements, and the sleek lightning bolt that flashes along the body, reflect how the real Sián’s epsilon headlights and hexagonal taillights power up and down. Inside the cockpit, the detail continues with a brick-built steering wheel featuring the Lamborghini emblem and Italian flag, LEGO-built dashboard controls and racing seats.

This is the first large-scale model from the LEGO Group to have a paintbrush-effect UV colour coating. The colour, which is a perfect match to the 1:8 scale LEGO Technic model, was applied by Automobili Lamborghini’s paint shop.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.