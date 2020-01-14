Lamborghini registers 43% growth in 2019 with 8,205 supercars sold: Huracan becomes best-seller!

Lamborghini registered an impressive growth of 43 percent in the year 2019. During the said period, the brand sold a total of 8,205 cars. The company said in a press statement that the sales volumes are well distributed among the three major regions. With 165 dealers serving 51 countries, all the regions have set a new sales benchmark in the year 2019 and contributed to the total sales growth compared to the previous year. In order to be specific, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) registered 3,206 unit sales with 28% growth while America saw 2,837 unit sales witnessing 45% growth. Last, 2162 cars were sold in the Asia Pacific region and saw 66% growth. With 2,374 units, the USA region remains the largest single market, followed by Greater China (770), the UK (658), Japan (641), Germany (562), the Middle East (387), Canada (376) and Italy (370).

Lamborghini sold 1,104 units of the Aventador while the Huracan saw 2,139 unit sales. In 2019, after just five years of production, a Lamborghini Huracan number 14,022 rolled off the assembly line, surpassing the Gallardo that managed to see the same volumes in 10 years, thus becoming the most successful Lamborghini of all time in terms of sales. Talking of the Urus super SUV, the sales number increased by 182% from 1,761 in 2018 to 4,962 units sold in 2019.

Commenting on the sales, Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini said that the year 2019 was the most successful in the company's history. The team delivered another substantial sales increase, taking us to unprecedented historic highs. In only two years, Lamborghini more than doubled its sales numbers, a success that cannot be overrated. He also said that this clearly proves the power of Lamborghini and the quality and sustainability of its product and commercial strategy. He further added that simultaneously.

The company further increased its high brand awareness, especially with the younger generations, having multiplied its following on social media channels to more than 40 million. He concluded his statement by saying that all this is a real team achievement and he would like to take this opportunity to thank every single Lamborghini team member for their inspiration and dedication towards the brand, as well as the company's shareholder and group for their continued support.