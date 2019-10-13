Lamborghini opens new showroom in New Delhi

Lamborghini has opened a new showroom in New Delhi. This new showroom is located at Mathura road, the elite location where you will end up seeing Ferrari as well as Aston Martin facilities along with others. Lamborghini says that this showroom is spread across 3,775sq.ft and has a specially curated zone that allows customers to customise their car. This experiential zone also allows customers to check out the interior as well as exterior customisable finishes, the different varieties of leather and of course the level of carbon fibre needed. This is the company's third dealership in the country with the other two being in Mumbai (inaugurated a day earlier) and Bengaluru.

Lamborghini India is currently riding high on the sales of the Urus SUV. The latter has sold more than 50 units in our country. This coming from a vehicle that was launched in 2018 and costing upwards of Rs 4 crore is a revelation. Recently, Lamborghini also introduced the Huracan Evo Spyder model. This 600hp+ convertible costs Rs 4.1 crore and as are Lamborghini models, made-to-order. Expect deliveries to start within the next six months or perhaps more. Lamborghini India had also recently launched the Aventador SVj63 and also started deliveries of the same. It is quite heartening to see that in spite of the slowdown, there is a demand for supercars.

In other news, Lamborghini as an entity might not be with Volkswagen for long. The latter is planning to sell off the hallowed brand and might put it up for sale sometime next year. It is being said that VW wants to concentrate on the high volumes segment and focus towards electrification. We think Mahindra and Mahindra might want to purchase this estimated $12 billion company. As it is, they have the Pininfarina Battista waiting in the flanks and adding Lambo will definitely be a shot in the arm. What do you think?